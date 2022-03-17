ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA is gathering names to add to a flash drive that will be launched into space

 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Wouldn't a round-trip ticket to outer space be a nice vacation? I know, I know. Not likely for most...

LiveScience

Why NASA's new 'Mega Moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
Phys.org

NASA adds giant new dish to communicate with deep space missions

There's a powerful new member of NASA's family of giant antennas that enable engineers and scientists on Earth to communicate with the growing number of spacecraft exploring our solar system. Called Deep Space Station 53, or DSS-53, the 111-foot (34-meter) antenna is part of NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN). It's...
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
Space.com

A large asteroid zips past Earth today, here's how to watch it live

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a livestream Monday (Feb. 21) of an asteroid zooming safely past Earth, weather permitting. You can catch live views of asteroid 1999 VF22 starting at 7 p.m. EST Monday (0000 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 22) from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. You can watch the livestream on this page or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project if weather conditions allow.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mega Moon Rocket Is Ready To Roll: Watch the Artemis I Rollout Trailer

Twin solid rocket boosters that will produce a combined 7.2 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, a towering core stage, and the only human-rated spacecraft in the world capable of deep-space travel – together, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft stand ready to usher in a new chapter of exploration. Now fully assembled at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SLS and Orion will soon roll to the launch pad.
Space.com

Two NASA astronauts are taking a spacewalk outside the International Space Station and you can watch online

Two NASA astronauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Tuesday morning (March 15), and you can watch it live. Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are scheduled to step outside the orbiting lab Tuesday at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT), kicking off a roughly 6.5-hour spacewalk designed to help pave the way for upcoming solar array upgrades.
ZDNet

NASA's James Web Space Telescope sends back clearest images to date

The team behind NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have claimed to have captured the "highest resolution infrared images taken from space ever" as part of its first test shot. The images released by NASA include a "selfie" of JWST completing the "fine phasing" alignment of its 18 hexagonal mirrors...
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
SFGate

You can fly your name to space, around moon on NASA's Artemis I mission

As NASA prepares for its upcoming Artemis missions to the moon, the space agency has announced an effort to allow people on terra firma to take part in the mission. Leading up to the launch date, NASA has invited people to submit their names online as part of a process that will involve uploading these names to a flash drive set to fly aboard the Artemis I mission as the craft orbits the moon.
WLTX.com

NASA will fly your name to space - Here's how

WASHINGTON — You may not be able to afford to board a rocket and go to space, but your name can. NASA has set up a portal that will let you send your name to space for free on the Artmetis I rocket. Your name will be included on...
