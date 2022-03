With a history spanning some four decades, the Trek Bicycle Corporation has become one of the foremost bicycle makers in the world, and a perennial staple in our list of the best road bikes. What started out as a small steel frame-building company operating out of a carpet warehouse in Waterloo, Wisconsin, has grown enormously into a global leader of bicycle design and innovation. The Trek road bike range is based around three anagrammatic models; Domane, Madone, and Emonda - nominally the endurance, aero, and climbing bikes respectively. All are available in an array of build options, with the Domane and Emonda also available in both carbon and aluminium guises.

