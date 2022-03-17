PYRA’s FW22 Collection Is a Reminder to ‘Go Somewhere’

Inspired by the matriarchs of our families, SIDIA has unveiled its SIDIA ‘74 collection, modeled after the iconic decade. Presenting classics with a modern twist, the latest line of casual apparel embraces the free-loving era with its signature contrast piping and embroidery in the form of the vibrant yellow gold riri zipper and perfectly slouched pants. “SIDIA ‘74 channels my pure love for 70s athleisure. Free and easy, with a modern twist. Fit was everything to us in development, the pant slouches perfectly, without being too long, and we worked tirelessly to perfect the raglan sleeve and collar height. The contrast piping and embroidery is a vintage nod to the 70s and my personal favorite element — the yellow gold riri zipper, I’m a bit of a zipper snob, and there is nothing more luxe than a beautiful Italian zipper,” founder Erin Kleinberg tells us over email.

