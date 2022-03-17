ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Panthers Extend Season

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

Wednesday night in the men’s NIT the UNI Panthers...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
AZFamily

No. 3 seed TTU takes on No. 14 seed Montana State in first round of NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA West Region and is set for the program’s fourth straight and 19th overall NCAA Tournament appearance where it will open against No. 14 seeded Montana State at 12:45 p.m. (CST) on Friday at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. On the other side of the West Region bracket in San Diego, Alabama will play either Rutgers or Notre Dame on Friday.
LUBBOCK, TX
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
1460 ESPN Yakima

Top Seed Stanford Begins Title Defense Against Montana State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the bracket came out, Montana State coach Tricia Binford told her players they were absolutely considered underdogs and she felt like one, too. On the opposite bench Friday night for the 16th-seeded Bobcats will be defending national champion Stanford and Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer, the winningest women’s basketball coach of all time. In Friday’s first game on The Farm, No. 8 Kansas is back in the bracket for the first time since 2013 and will take on ninth-seeded Georgia Tech. It’s the first matchup between the schools after both earned at-large berths.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
theScore

Holmgren puts up historic stat line in Gonzaga's win over Georgia State

Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren made his NCAA Tournament debut one to remember. The lanky Bulldogs freshman tallied 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists, and two steals in Thursday's opening-round 93-72 win over Georgia State, becoming the first Division I player to reach those numbers in any game since Joel Przybilla did so for Minnesota on Jan. 12, 2000, according to Stats By STATS.
NBA
Sports
KRQE News 13

NMSU wins first NCAA tournament game since 1993

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies are dancing. 12 seed NMSU upset five seeded UCONN in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday winning 70-63. It was a close one for the Aggies as there were four lead changes and five ties throughout the game. In the final moments of the one possession game, Teddy Allen found the foul line. He was the only Aggie to shoot from the charity stripe the entire game, and he connected on 13-13 with ten coming in the second half.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Times of San Diego

No. 1 Arizona Moves on, Notre Dame Upsets Alabama at Viejas Arena in NCAA Tournament First-Round Action

Top-seeded Arizona hit a slight bump in the road while Notre Dame enjoyed an upset Friday as Viejas Arena hosted four first round games in the NCAA Tournament. The winners in the West region, Texas Tech and Notre Dame, and in the South region, Arizona and TCU, meet Sunday at Viejas as the teams attempt to reach the Sweet Sixteen. Tip times are TBA.
SAN DIEGO, CA

