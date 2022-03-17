Hawks Begin the Dance

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It was just a few weeks ago when Iowa wasn’t sure it was going to be a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Since then, the Hawkeyes rallied to win two championships and get a...
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI’s latest Road to the Final Four special highlights players, coaches, and fans. Coach Fran McCaffrey's son Conner had some things to get off his chest on Sunday about the hateful things people throw at his dad. We're talking to Keegan Murray and Ashley...
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Loyola Chicago Ohio State prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on...
After three tournament appearances in five years, including a run to the Final Four and Sweet 16, Loyola is entering the 2022 NCAA Tournament less as a "Cinderella" and more as a favorite to make some noise in the South Region.
Sister Jean led the Loyola Ramblers players in a prayer ahead of their NCAA Tournament opening game vs. Ohio State. Sister Jean made her triumphant return to the March Madness world on Friday afternoon, as she led her beloved Loyola Ramblers in a moment of prayer ahead of their first-round game vs. Ohio State.
LOUISVILLE (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team lost to Gonzaga, 68-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers end their season with a 24-9 record. NU was outscored 40-27 in the middle two quarters. Sam Haiby scored a game-high 20...
No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 15 Illinois State, 98-58, in a First Round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, advancing the Hawkeyes to the second round of the tournament. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and center Monika Czinano led the team in points with a...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I think more than anything, there’s just excitement for what’s to come, knowing what our team is capable of. I’m definitely going to have to take a Melatonin. I’m going to be very wired, but I’m so excited,” said senior center Monika Czinano.
Former Kentucky Wildcats star turned NBA player Rex Chapman, who’s better known for his Twitter account these days, is covering the NCAA Tournament for Turner Sports. Chapman, who has more than 1 million followers on Twitter, is part of the coverage of the “First Four” in Dayton, Ohio this year.
(Iowa City) The 2nd seeded Iowa women’s basketball team is advancing in the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes defeated Illinois State 98-58 on Friday in their postseason opener. Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals. Monica Czinano contributed 18 points and 7 rebounds. The Hawks shot 60% (33/55) from the field and 95.2% (20/21) at the free-throw line.
