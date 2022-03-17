ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Hawks Begin the Dance

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

Wednesday night in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four 16-seed Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 and...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Dance#Texas Southern#Wright State#The Ncaa Tournament#Notre Dame#Rutgers#Iowa Hawkeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Rex Chapman’s Performance

Former Kentucky Wildcats star turned NBA player Rex Chapman, who’s better known for his Twitter account these days, is covering the NCAA Tournament for Turner Sports. Chapman, who has more than 1 million followers on Twitter, is part of the coverage of the “First Four” in Dayton, Ohio this year.
DAYTON, OH
Western Iowa Today

Clark has double-double and Iowa women eliminate Illinois State

(Iowa City) The 2nd seeded Iowa women’s basketball team is advancing in the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes defeated Illinois State 98-58 on Friday in their postseason opener. Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals. Monica Czinano contributed 18 points and 7 rebounds. The Hawks shot 60% (33/55) from the field and 95.2% (20/21) at the free-throw line.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy