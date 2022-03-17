ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says medicine production stable as drugmakers pull out -RIA

By Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRNmD_0ehmRzHK00

March 17 (Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Thursday said the situation with medicines was stable in Russia and that all producers were continuing to work, the RIA news agency reported.

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) on Thursday joined a growing list of drugmakers, including Merck and Co (MRK.N), Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), Eli Lilly (LLY.N), Novartis (NOVN.S) and Abbvie Inc (ABBV.N), which are pausing investments or scaling back their business in Russia over events in Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

The IMF says a Russian debt default is no longer ‘improbable’ after banks freeze half of Moscow’s foreign reserves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Russian sovereign default is no longer an “improbable event,” International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday, as economic sanctions prevent the country from tapping into its war chest of foreign reserves and paying down outstanding debt.
WORLD
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie Inc#Medicine#Drugmakers#Russian#Ria#Merck#Pfizer Inc Lrb
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
BBC

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia has hit back at western sanctions for invading Ukraine by imposing export bans on a string of products until the end of 2022. The ban covers exports of telecoms, medical, vehicle, agricultural, and electrical equipment, as well as some forestry products such as timber. The economy ministry said further...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
