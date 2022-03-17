Maryland Weather: Off-And-On Rain For St. Patrick’s Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lots of green on the radar for our St. Patrick’s Day as we track off-and-on rain through the day.

The rain is a mix of just drizzle and then some pockets of more moderate showers.

A band of heavy downpours is possible in the afternoon as the low pivots in our direction before heading offshore.

Flooding is very unlikely for most places but there could be some isolated instances east of the mountains.

We also can’t rule out the possibility for a rumble of thunder or two.

Abundant clouds will keep temperatures from getting out of the upper 50s.

It certainly feels a lot cooler than the low 70s we had Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things improve through the evening. The rain clears out and the clouds follow.

We may even see some sunshine before it sets this evening.

Patchy fog is possible overnight into our Friday morning so keep that in mind for your commute to work tomorrow.

The sun will be out in full force for most of our Friday as temperatures touch 70°.

Clouds take over in the evening and that’s also when a spotty shower is possible.

After midnight is when we’ll see an even better chance for rain though.

We keep the chance for showers and maybe even a thunderstorm in the forecast for Saturday.

That moisture is associated with a cold front that leaves us with sunshine but much cooler temperatures for Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, but by Sunday we’ll stay in the upper 50s.

Sunday is the first day of spring, so I’m happy to report it will be starting on a sunny note.