Here’s everything we know about ‘Ms Marvel’

While Marvel fans wait for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to relaunch The Amazing Spider-Man later this year, the series is still being published with one of its most ambitious storylines that's barely making a blip online. The "Beyond" arc comes by way of writers Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells, and this week's issue kicked things open at the Beyond Corporation, revealing that a major Marvel villain just got an unexpected upgrade. Much of the marketing behind Amazing Spider-Man #91 has been about the secret behind "Door Z," something buried deep in the Beyond Corporation. Now we know what it is, and it's big and weird and pissed off. Spoilers!
Comments / 0