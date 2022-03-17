ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here’s everything we know about ‘Ms Marvel’

By Helen O’Hara
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for superhero fans! Another new Marvel show is coming to Disney+, and this one looks like tons of fun. Ms Marvel is the story of a New Jersey teenager of Pakistani origin, Kamala Khan, and she could come to play an important part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 may feature an awesome Marvel hero no one expected

When I first saw the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer, I thought the firey-glowing cameo that smashed through a wall to fight Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) might have been the Human Torch. It made sense because we’re looking at a multiverse movie where anything is possible. On top of that, there’s the buzz around the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. Rumors say that an official cast announcement will happen soon since Marvel is getting ready to start shooting.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Was Asked Which Spider-Man Actor Is The Best, And His Answer Was Delightful

While comic book movies are everywhere, there are a handful of characters that remain fan favorites. Marvel’s Spider-Man has always been on that list, which was proven by the record-breaking success of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox had a small role in the movie, which also featured the previous two Peter Parker actors. Cox was recently asked which Spidey actor is the best, and his answer was delightful.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel: Brie Larson Welcomes Kamala Khan to the MCU

Tuesday finally brought forth the release of the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, formally introducing Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU stars like Mark Ruffalo shared the trailer, congratulating Vellani on her MCU arrival. Now, Carol Danvers herself is wishing Vellani much success in the MCU. Tuesday evening, Brie Larson joined in on the fun by paying tribute to the MCU newcomer and her The Marvels costar.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Matt Lintz
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Azhar Usman
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

4 DC Comics Movies Just Got Delayed, But One Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

Warner Bros. will have to wait a little longer to see if the success of The Batman rubs off on more DC Comics movies. The studio shuffled around several release dates on Wednesday, mostly involving DC Comics movies. The next live-action DC Comics movie, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam, will not open until October now.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Sex Education#Ms Marvel#Pakistani#Wandavision
ComicBook

Marvel Just Gave a Spider-Man Villain a MAJOR Upgrade

While Marvel fans wait for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to relaunch The Amazing Spider-Man later this year, the series is still being published with one of its most ambitious storylines that's barely making a blip online. The "Beyond" arc comes by way of writers Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells, and this week's issue kicked things open at the Beyond Corporation, revealing that a major Marvel villain just got an unexpected upgrade. Much of the marketing behind Amazing Spider-Man #91 has been about the secret behind "Door Z," something buried deep in the Beyond Corporation. Now we know what it is, and it's big and weird and pissed off. Spoilers!
COMICS
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Doctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is firmly allied with various Avengers, the actor doesn’t consider Stephen Strange to be an official member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson May Have Just Spoiled His Next Nick Fury Appearance

Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he'll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he'll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
MOVIES
Victoria Advocate

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!. Samuel L. Jackson - who has appeared in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as Nick Fury - has confessed he actually prefers to read DC Comics over Marvel stories because he grew up reading the adventures of those superheroes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue Magazine

Sydney Sweeney Will Join Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s Next Spider-Man Spinoff

Both Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney have been thriving in 2022. The former made waves at Sundance with two buzzy indie films (Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK?) and is set to play Anne Elliot in Netflix’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Persuasion, while the latter charmed critics with her barnstorming performance in the second season of Euphoria, which became the second most-watched show in HBO history after Game of Thrones. Now, the two actors are joining forces and— wait for it—entering Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel: Are Kamala Khan's Powers Coming from Nega-Bands?

Well, is she still Inhuman or just a regular person with an ancient relic that summons powers?. How awesome is it to walk midair by throwing plates of energy to step on? Well, ask Kamala Khan who becomes Ms. Marvel in her very own series for her debut in the MCU as the newest addition to the growing family of superheroes. Her personality is so relatable, everyone would be able to really understand what it is like, but where does her powers come from? Is it from Nega-Bands?
COMICS
Creative Bloq

Here's why I love the new Ms Marvel poster

Marvel has been having a hell of a decade with its movies breaking box office records and its TV series' instantly becoming fan favourites (Hawkeye, I'm looking at you). And the best thing about Marvel is that it just keeps getting better. A number of TV shows are on the horizon, and we've just had our first look at the highly-anticipated Ms Marvel series.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

WATCH: Marvel Releases Trailer for 'Ms. Marvel' Series

Get ready for another original series from Marvel!. Today Marvel released the official trailer for their new series Ms. Marvel, which is set to premiere summer 2022 and will be MCU's first Muslim superhero. The series focuses on teenager Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, as she journeys through the uncertainty of high school all while dealing with arising superpowers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Watch: Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reacts to First Trailer

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani reacted to her Disney+ show's first trailer. This week brought a brand new look at Kamala Khan's first adventure in the MCU. The show has been discussed on social media all year. Perceived changes to her powerset and the quality of the representation have all been topics for fans to dissect. But, the trailer gave people some clarity when it comes to the young hero. Vellani is clearly still coming to grips with being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's so excited for people to finally meet Kamala Khan. This video is so relatable and warm that fans are going to be rooting for her before the show even gets rolling. Check out her fun reactions to all the power blasts and force fields down below.
MOVIES
Polygon

15 great superhero movies that aren’t Marvel or DC but are worth a watch

With The Batman dominating box offices around the country and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s pull over cultural conversations for the last decade, there’s no shortage of superhero movies for you to watch in theaters or at home. But what if someone wanted something, you know, a little different?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy