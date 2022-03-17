Here’s everything we know about ‘Ms Marvel’

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani reacted to her Disney+ show's first trailer. This week brought a brand new look at Kamala Khan's first adventure in the MCU. The show has been discussed on social media all year. Perceived changes to her powerset and the quality of the representation have all been topics for fans to dissect. But, the trailer gave people some clarity when it comes to the young hero. Vellani is clearly still coming to grips with being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's so excited for people to finally meet Kamala Khan. This video is so relatable and warm that fans are going to be rooting for her before the show even gets rolling. Check out her fun reactions to all the power blasts and force fields down below.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO