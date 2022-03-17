ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsstand: Michigan wrestling coach Sean Bormet previews NCAA Championships

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
Michigan On TV

What: Michigan wrestling in the NCAA Championships

Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Mich.)

When: Noon ET

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

What: Michigan basketball vs. Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapols, Ind)

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

No. 11 Michigan Wolverines basketball held a Wednesday morning open practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of its first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 11 seed Colorado State Thursday afternoon.

The Wolverines began by stretching as several fans filed in and looked on. Noticeably missing was fifth-year senior point guard DeVante’ Jones, who did not travel with the Michigan team due to being in concussion protocol. Head coach Juwan Howard said Jones took an elbow to the face while driving during practice and went down. He will miss the first-round matchup with Colorado State, but could be available Saturday if the Wolverines advance. However, we’d believe that’s doubtful to happen if he indeed did suffer a concussion.

Michigan did ball handling drills, practiced shooting, the big men worked on their foot work, shot free throws and more. After the Wolverines’ open practice, they headed out to Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse for some more work in a closed setting.

Here are some highlights from Michigan’s practice from TheWolverine.com, which was on the floor.

Michigan wrestling head coach Sean Bormet met with the media ahead of the Wolverines’ appearance in the NCAA Championships starting Thursday. The Maize and Blue won their first Big Ten championship since 1973 and are looking to create some new buzz at the NCAAs.

Quote Of The Day

“Coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale) and Coach Bell (Ron Bellamy) holler at me every single day. They communicate with me and keep everything going. Coach (Matt) Weiss isn’t really the guy to blow up your phone. He always tells me he’s going to be there but doesn’t want to hit my phone all the time. But we do holler at each other.”

five-star Michigan quarterback target Dante Moore on his relationship and communication with the Wolverines’ staff members.

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star QB Dante Moore Talks Latest Push From Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Were Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan snubbed from postseason awards?

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football: Several DBs impressing coordinator Jesse Minter

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football to get visit from big transfer defensive tackle

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From Under Armour Dallas

