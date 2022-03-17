ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Today: Clemson offers 2023 four-star offensive tackle

By Pete Nakos about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gX3K5_0ehmMNdv00
Olaus Alinen is becoming one of the country's most sought-after 2023 offensive line prospects. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Clemson offers 2023 four-star offensive tackle

Clemson continues to dabble into the international recruiting scene. The Tigers offered Olaus Alinen on Wednesday night. The On3 four-star prospect originally from Finland is a rising senior at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut.

“After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle has continued to pick up more offers recently. The Tigers join Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Florida along with the rest of college football’s major programs over the course of the past few months.

The No. 17 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 1 recruit out of Connecticut in On3’s rankings, Alabama holds an advantage in the RPM. The rest of this spring and summer will be a key period of his recruitment, he indicated to On3’s Chad Simmons two months ago.

“I want to make a lot happen later this year. It will start during spring break in March, then the summer, when my family is able to come over from Finland, it will be full of visits,” he said.

“I want my family to see as many schools as they can with me, so it will be a big spring break for me, then me and my family will hit the road a lot in the summer.”

What we learned from Dabo Swinney following Clemson’s scrimmage

Clemson wrapped up its final practice before spring break with a scrimmage Wednesday evening in its indoor facility.

Dabo Swinney met with the media following the workout and recapped how the scrimmage went, as well as where things are overall this spring.

Swinney said there was some good and bad on both sides of the ball, but overall he was pleased with how the scrimmage went. He also updated the outlook at quarterback, specifically the progression of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik.

Is Clemson beginning to enter the race for four-star QB Marcel Reed?

Nashville (Tennessee) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed recently made his way to Clemson for an unofficial visit.

The No. 350 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2023 had the Clemson coaching staff to himself for a day. He spent the entire day on the campus.

Reed got a chance to watch the Tigers practice, talk with coaches, tour campus and go over some of their schemes. He enjoyed his time with Clemson last week.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Clemson news in one place? Become a member of Clemson Sports today. With your Clemson Sports/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to everything that’s happening with the Tigers, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Clemson, as well. Tigers Today provides a daily morning update, too. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Clemson news you need to know.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Tigers Today: Clemson drops series opener to Miami

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes lineman Andrew Norwell signs with Commanders

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
NFL
On3.com

Florida prepares for another jam-packed visitors weekend

After hosting a laundry list of 2023 prospects on March 5, the Gators are fresh off spring break and are back in action on the recruiting trail. Florida also has a spring practice scheduled for Saturday, so the recruits in town will look at how the coaches go about their business.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Where Texas A&M's 2023 Class Ranks Nationally

Following the departure of Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein from the class, Texas A&M has now fallen outside the top ten in the 2023 class rankings. As it stands, with three commits in the class, the Aggies now rank as the No. 12 class in the country and the No. 3 class in the SEC, behind Georgia and Arkansas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LSU's NCAA Tournament ends with first round loss to Iowa State

LSU suffered an early exit in this year’s NCAA Tournament after a 59-54 loss to Iowa State in the first round. The Tigers were just never able to find an offensive rhythm, scoring just 19 points in the first half, and finishing with their second-lowest point total of the season at 54. Turnovers seemed to be the biggest storyline of the night, as LSU finished with 19 compared to Iowa State’s 10. Sloppy play on offense put the Tigers in a hole and the Cyclones did not let them out of that hole, hitting big shots down the stretch. LSU also shot just 37% from the field, a number nowhere near good enough to win at this stage. Bad shooting and turnovers were LSU’s biggest issues all year and both issues reared their ugly head again on the biggest stage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
On3.com

KSR Today: NCAA Tournament Shell-Shock

It’s been 36 hours and I still can’t believe Kentucky’s Final Four dreams were dashed by Saint Peter’s. The Cats were kicked to the curb before the NCAA Tournament really got going. They say time heals all wounds, but right now it feels like time is making matters worse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Teams to watch in Emory Jones transfer portal sweepstakes

Quarterback Emory Jones plans to leave the Florida Gators and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reports on Friday. It was thought that Jones would enter the portal earlier in the offseason, but new Gators head coach Billy Napier got him to stick around. Now, a few practices into the spring, Jones is now going to transfer, just as many expected him to shortly after the conclusion of last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

David Ojabo sends message to NFL, Michigan fans following Pro Day injury

David Ojabo suffered an apparent leg injury in advance of the NFL Draft during Michigan‘s Pro Day on Friday. After the terrifying situation, the former Wolverines star pass rusher took to Twitter to send a comforting message to the NFL, as well as Michigan supporters. “God got me!” tweeted...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Clemson University#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Tigers Today#The Loomis Chaffee School
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: First round notebook

Ah, March Madness. When I wake up at 4:00 am and write a notebook. Scott Hood would be proud. South Carolina and Miami face off at 3:00 pm Sunday. The game will be televised by ABC. I see ESPN is using Aliyah Boston crying after the loss to Stanford as...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

Preview and prediction: Michigan vs. Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball will do battle with No. 3 seed Tennessee Saturday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Led by head man Rick Barnes, Tennessee has won 13 of its last 14 games, losing just once since Jan. 29. During that stretch, it’s beaten Kentucky twice and Auburn and Arkansas once and won the SEC Tournament. Head coach Juwan Howard and Michigan have been inconsistent, in contrast, alternating wins and losses each of the last 11 outings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Michigan seeks to break trend against 3 seed Tennessee

Michigan is now 18-14 on the season. The Wolverines showed up in Indianapolis, minus their point guard leader DeVante Jones. Despite being the favorite, an 11 seeded Michigan found themselves down 15 points early against 6 seeded Colorado State. Closing the half on a 16-8 run allowed Michigan to be in better standing. Michigan’s 2nd half defense was one of the best performances they have put together all season long. The defense held Colorado State to 27 points in the 2nd half, and their best players to an inefficient outing. Michigan won and moved on to the Round of 64, but have not won or lost two games in a row since the beginning of February. They have been alternating wins and losses for 11 straight games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky reaches out to Utah Valley's Fardaws Aimaq in transfer portal

With its season coming to an abrupt end this week, Kentucky has begun reaching out to new targets in the transfer portal for 2022-23. According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Utah Valley star Fardaws Aimaq has entered the portal, and Kentucky was among the first schools to express early interest. The WAC Player of the Year has heard from the Wildcats to go with Gonzaga, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Marquette and Iowa.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy