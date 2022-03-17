Olaus Alinen is becoming one of the country's most sought-after 2023 offensive line prospects. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Clemson offers 2023 four-star offensive tackle

Clemson continues to dabble into the international recruiting scene. The Tigers offered Olaus Alinen on Wednesday night. The On3 four-star prospect originally from Finland is a rising senior at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut.

“After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle has continued to pick up more offers recently. The Tigers join Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Florida along with the rest of college football’s major programs over the course of the past few months.

The No. 17 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 1 recruit out of Connecticut in On3’s rankings, Alabama holds an advantage in the RPM. The rest of this spring and summer will be a key period of his recruitment, he indicated to On3’s Chad Simmons two months ago.

“I want to make a lot happen later this year. It will start during spring break in March, then the summer, when my family is able to come over from Finland, it will be full of visits,” he said.

“I want my family to see as many schools as they can with me, so it will be a big spring break for me, then me and my family will hit the road a lot in the summer.”

What we learned from Dabo Swinney following Clemson’s scrimmage

Clemson wrapped up its final practice before spring break with a scrimmage Wednesday evening in its indoor facility.

Dabo Swinney met with the media following the workout and recapped how the scrimmage went, as well as where things are overall this spring.

Swinney said there was some good and bad on both sides of the ball, but overall he was pleased with how the scrimmage went. He also updated the outlook at quarterback, specifically the progression of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik.

Is Clemson beginning to enter the race for four-star QB Marcel Reed?

Nashville (Tennessee) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed recently made his way to Clemson for an unofficial visit.

The No. 350 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2023 had the Clemson coaching staff to himself for a day. He spent the entire day on the campus.

Reed got a chance to watch the Tigers practice, talk with coaches, tour campus and go over some of their schemes. He enjoyed his time with Clemson last week.

