Mountain View, CA

Google I/O 2022 dates announced; a limited live audience will attend for free

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has announced when its annual I/O developer conference will be held this year. Actually, the dates were tweeted by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai whose tweet included a link to the Google I/O 2022 website. The event will take place from Wednesday May 11th through Thursday, May...

www.phonearena.com

