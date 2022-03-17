ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Chargers Now Have a Defense to Match Their Offense

By Kaelen Jones
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 2 p.m. PT on Wednesday, roughly an hour after the official start of the new NFL season, Khalil Mack, sporting a black hoodie with “California Love” written in blue script under a white arced lighting bolt, walked up to a podium inside the Chargers’ media center. Mack’s quiet demeanor...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

