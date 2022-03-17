Texas working to reduce highway deaths

Texas transportation officials are looking for ways to bring down the number of traffic fatalities in the state. Figures for 2021 show more than 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads last year. That's the second-highest number ever. The deadliest year on Texas roads was 1981, with 4,701 fatalities.

"Reducing fatalities to zero by 2050 is going to take all of Texas focusing on every option we have available to us and exploring out-of-the-box solutions," said Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan.

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking at the role roadway improvements and design changes can play in improving safety.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to design, to build and improve our transportation system through engineering, education and innovation," Ryan said, "However, we can not control the decisions drivers make when behind the wheel."

Figures from TxDOT show that 1,522 people were killed because of speed last year and 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt.

"We hope that every driver in Texas will join us in being part of the solution," Ryan said.

