ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter after 2173 days ‘of hell’ in Iran

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yk3Lm_0ehmJ4Cq00

This is the emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke down in tears as she hugged her seven-year-old daughter just minutes after arriving back on British soil.

The aid worker touched down at RAF Brize Norton alongside fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori shortly after 1am on Thursday, bringing her 2173 days “of hell” in Tehran to an end.

In video footage shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella can be heard asking “is that Mummy?” before shouting “Mummy” as the pair walk down the steps of the plane.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is out of shot but can be heard sobbing as her daughter runs towards her as she enters the room where her husband Richard Ratcliffe is also eagerly awaiting her return at the air base in Oxfordshire.

Mr Ashoori can also be seen tearfully reuniting with his wife Sherry Izadi and children Elika and Aryan before Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in the video.

She embraces each of Mr Ashoori’s family members in turn before crouching to hug and kiss her daughter asking “do I smell nice”.

Earlier footage showed the mother, wearing a navy dress and coat with a bright yellow shawl and matching handbag, waving to the cameras while Mr Ashoori gave a salute and peace sign as they walked from the plane to the airport building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJxcm_0ehmJ4Cq00

Mr Ashoori appeared to have been taking photos with the pilots in the cockpit on the plane as they waited to disembark.

In a message shared online, the Zaghari-Ratcliffe family said: “No place like home. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, to all of the care and campaigning, and diplomatic efforts. You have made us whole.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP Tulip Siddiq posted a picture on Twitter of her constituent apparently on the plane home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvzh_0ehmJ4Cq00

The Hampstead and Kilburn MP wrote: “It’s been 6 long years – and I can’t believe I can FINALLY share this photo.

“Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran.

“My heart goes out to Gabriella and Richard, as her long journey back home to them gets closer by the minute.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband has long campaigned for her release, left Iran alongside Mr Ashoori on Wednesday morning after their release was secured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAWga_0ehmJ4Cq00

Her ordeal began after she visited the country in mid-March 2016 to spend time with family members for Nowruz (New Year), only to be detained on her way home at Imam Khomeini Airport on 3 April 2016.

Her daughter Gabriella, then just 22 months old, was left in the care of her maternal grandparents living in Iran, only returning to the UK to be reunited with her father in October 2019.

She was accused by the Iranian authorities plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Mr Ashoori, who was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, was detained in Evin prison for almost five years after being accused of spying.

Both have consistently denied the allegations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#British#Raf Brize Norton#Aryan
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Epic escape in the dead of night of 76 orphans so alone in the world they call their teacher mum: Ukrainian children travel more than 800 miles across a war zone to orphanage in Lviv

Ivan, six, is sitting in a classroom colouring-in a tank with green crayon. Behind him, eight-year-old Sophia bites her lower lip in concentration while sketching a rabbit. There are 20 children in the class and they hang on the every word of their teacher, Larisa, whom they call Mum, not because they are presumptuous or impudent, she explains later, but – her voice catching – because they are orphans and feel the want of maternal love, particularly during wartime.
ADVOCACY
Upworthy

Fleeing Ukrainian woman carries large elderly dog for 10 miles to border as it couldn't walk

People are praising a Ukrainian woman for displaying incredible compassion and love after she was pictured carrying her elderly dog on her shoulders for nearly 10 miles to safety. Alisa detailed her harrowing journey to the Poland border to The Guardian. She was even told to abandon the dogs and escape, but for her, they were part of the family. Alisa lost her father on February 23 and the next day, Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving her broken and unable to grieve the loss. She and her husband struggled to get the funeral documents and had to bury her father in a rush. Amid all the pain, she also had to work out a way to leave the country, with Russian forces moving closer and closer.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd admits she's going through 'hell' while he's in Ukraine and thanks people for support

Peta Murgatroyd said she's 'going through hell right now' as her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy remains in the Ukraine, four days into Russia's military assault on the country. Murgatroyd, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday with an emotional message in which she shared that an empathetic group of strangers had made a kind gesture to her amid the absence of her husband, 42, who is in his native country to work as judge on Dancing With the Stars Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

The father of the Ukrainian family photographed dead in the street speaks out: ‘I lost everyone and lost the meaning of life’

Sergii Perebeinis wants the world to bear witness to his grief. His entire family — his wife, their two children and two dogs — was obliterated as they attempted to flee the conflict in Ukraine. They were taking advantage of Russia’s promised safe passage for civilians, but Russian troops fired a mortar as they dashed across a bridge to Kyiv from their suburban town of Irpin.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Widow ‘mourned at wrong grave for 27 years after husband’s ashes secretly given to his mother’

A widow who says she mourned at the wrong grave for 27 years is suing a funeral giant, claiming her husband’s ashes were secretly given to his estranged mother.Kathleen Walsham says she asked for the remains of Kieron Kenny, 43, to be scattered in a garden of rest near their east London home rather than interred in an urn when he died in 1989 because he was “very claustrophobic and scared of the dark”.For the next three decades, she and her three children visited East London Cemetery in West Ham for poignant occasions such as Fathers’ Days and birthdays, she...
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Viral video reportedly shows young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by Ukrainian civilians

A video circulating on social media amid Russia's ongoing "special military operation" on Ukraine appears to show a lone young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by a group of Ukrainian civilians. The 21-seconds-long video shared by NEXTA on Twitter supposedly features citizens of a Ukrainian town berating the soldier for his presence while he sits with his head bowed and his hands joined as if in prayer. "In the #Sumy region, locals communicate with one of the occupants. Russia is driving very young children to war. A photo for mothers of #Russian servicemen. Let them know what awaits their children in an invading war. This guy had luck," reads the caption of the video that's been retweeted over 2600 times.
WORLD
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy