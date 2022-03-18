ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aimee Mann says she was dropped from Steely Dan tour

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Aimee Mann has claimed that she has been dropped as the support act for Steely Dan ’s forthcoming tour and “no one is entirely sure why”.

The singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram that it “seems [Steely Dan] thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter”.

Steely Dan were founded 1971 by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker . Since Becker’s death in 2017, Fagen has continued to perform with a band under the Steely Dan name.

Mann had been scheduled to accompany the band on their 2022 spring and summer tour, serving as an opening act alongside Snarky Puppy after Steely Dan’s previous opening act, Steve Winwood, dropped out. However, Steely Dan’s website now lists just Snarky Puppy as their 2022 tour opener.

On Instagram, Mann shared a four-panel comic which read: “I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?

“As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100 per cent love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

The revelation has sparked a backlash on social media, with fans and fellow musicians expressing support for Mann.

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell wrote: “My wife [the musician Amanda Shires] hates Steely Dan. I have discussed that with Aimee Mann, who truly loves Steely Dan. Now I’ll never again try to convince my wife that Steely Dan is good.”

“Aimee opened for us, and I’m so glad to say our audience loved that s***. I was very much honoured she’d do it.”

Musician Sadie Dupuis wrote: “steely dan make it right with aimee mann immediately challenge.”

In a statement subsequently provided to The Independent , Fagen said: "Well, first of all, the idea that I would make any decision based on the gender of a performer is ridiculous.That’s something that would never even occur to me.

“There was a communication problem on our end. I was misinformed as to how firm the commitment was to any particular opening act. And, although I have the greatest respect for Aimee as a writer and performer, I thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style.

“But I can’t pass the buck. I’ll take the blame for the screwup. I apologise for any distress this has caused Aimee and her fans.”

The Independent

