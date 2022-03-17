ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuniu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
NANJING, China (AP) _ Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The online travel company posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.1 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $66.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $5.5 million to $6.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

