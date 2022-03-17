ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

U.S. House Democrats to probe N.M. county’s election review

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Congressional Democrats are investigating a 2020 election review ordered by Republican commissioners in Otero County, New Mexico.

Leaders of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Thursday demanding a wide range of records from Shiva Ayyadurai, who has spread false narratives of election fraud and leads the company hired to conduct what the commission is calling a “forensic audit.”

The committee leaders also asked the U.S. Justice Department to look into a door-to-door survey of voters conducted by a separate group, New Mexico Audit Force, in conjunction with Ayyadurai’s election review. Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York, the committee chairwoman, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, chairman of the subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, said the canvass could intimidate voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The Otero County commission in January authorized a $49,750 contract for a countywide review of election records and voter registration information linked to the 2020 general election. They accepted a proposal from Ayyadurai’s firm, EchoMail — one of the contractors hired by Arizona’s Republican controlled state Senate to review election results in Maricopa County.

