Trevor Noah powerfully lays out why Kanye West's behaviour to Kim should terrify everyone

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
 2 days ago

It’s one of the most well-documented celebrity breakups of all time , but Trevor Noah has called on his audience to consider the serious implications of Kim Kardashian’s split from ex-husband Kanye West.

The comedian and host of The Daily Show reminded fans why Kane’s feud with Kim and new boyfriend Pete Davidson isn’t something to laugh about.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The rapper has not been pleased with her and Davidson’s romance despite his own relationships ever since then.

He also urged his fans to attack the comedian, who he calls Skete, which has led Davidson to mock West and recently say he was in bed with his wife as the two of them were texting in screenshots shared on an account belonging to the comedian's friend.

Noah took to his show this week to call out the 'terrifying' behaviour.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim,” Noah said, speaking to his viewers about their situation this week. “Because she’s rich and famous; because the way she dresses; because she appropriates Black culture; because she tells women they’re lazy; because she broke the internet and then didn’t put it back together, whatever, you hate her … but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch.”

Let's Talk This Out - Kanye West Harassing Kim Kardashian | The Daily Show www.youtube.com

The comedian said it embodied what “so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said. “Just think about that for a moment. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.”

Noah also compared the situation to his own experiences growing up in an “abusive household”, saying that his mother was told she was “overreacting” before being shot by Noah’s stepfather.

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions,” he added. “Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we want to at least say, ‘Hey, slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm right now and some shit might go down?’”

“If Kim cannot escape this — Kim Kardashian — then what chance do normal women have?” Noah added.

That wasn't the end of it, either. Kanye’s Instagram account has now reportedly been suspended for a post attacking Noah with a racial slur after seeing his comments.

The rapper’s account has been locked for 24 hours by the social media platform after he insulted Noah.

Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves’ Him

Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Kane
Pete Davidson
Kanye
Trevor Noah
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
#Skete
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Reportedly Made Husband Justin See Her Differently

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband, Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kyle & Kim Richards Skip Sister Kathy Hilton’s Birthday Dinner After Reported ‘RHOBH’ Meltdown

Kyle and Kim Richards didn’t appear in Kathy Hilton’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star-studded birthday pic taken at a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Kathy Hilton had a ton of guests at her 63rd birthday bash on March 15 but her sisters Kyle and Kim Richards weren’t among them. The socialite had a dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, CA two days after her real birthday on Sunday, and shared an Instagram photo of the gathering on March 16. In the pic, she can be seen smiling while surrounded by various people, including some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, but no Kyle, 53, or Kim, 57.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop this narrative’ that he can’t see their kids: ‘You were just here this morning’

Kim Kardashian has told Kanye West to “stop” the “narrative” that she doesn’t allow him to see his children.The reality TV star and rapper share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – but are currently in the process of divorcing, with a judge ruling that Kardashian was “legally single” earlier this month.On Monday (14 March), West shared a picture to Instagram of three pin badges of West, Kardashian and an alien.“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” the rapper wrote.“This is why I go so hard for my...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Hits Back At Kim Kardashian For Changing Their Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevor Noah Issues A Response To Kanye West's Offensive Instagram Attack

Kanye West might feel invincible but he's no match for the slew of comedians he's taken issue with over the past few days. While we could only expect Pete Davidson to take shots at Ye in his next stand-up comedy special (or his upcoming appearance on MGK's album), Ye continued to fire back at D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah. Both comedians took issue with Ye's methods of attempting to get his family back, largely targeting Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
Indy100

