Motorsports

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

By Jonathan Noble
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Jonathan Noble is Motorsport.com’s Formula 1 editor. Having graduated from University of Sussex Jonathan worked for sports news agency Collings Sports reporting on F1, F3, touring cars and other sports, with articles appearing in The Daily...

www.motorsport.com

Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Replaces His Purple Helmet To Reflect A New Level Of Dedication In Nostalgic Move

Lewis Hamilton has revealed on Twitter that he will be replacing his famous purple helmet for a yellow helmet as the practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix begins. For this year's helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Replaces His Purple Helmet To Reflect A New Level Of Dedication In Nostalgic Move appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
SB Nation

F1 schedule: How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Welcome to Round 1 of the 2022 Formula 1 season. After the controversial end to last year, fans are eager to see the next chapter in the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen and Mercedes vs. Red Bull battles. But a lot has changed since the cars were last on the track in Abu Dhabi. The cars have been completely redesigned, new rules and tires are being introduced, there is a new race director structure, and numerous changes to the driver lineup. With each team arriving in Bahrain with unique designs that have yet to be tested in race conditions, there are a lot of questions heading into the weekend.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice

The first day of practicing at the Bahrain Grand Prix is now over, but what an exciting day for F1 is has been. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been struggling all Friday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferrari team have been dominating the time sheets. Charles Leclerc hits us with the first fastest […] The post F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton off the pace as F1 season gets underway in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton was only seventh in first practice for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as Pierre Gasly finished fastest.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine will not be a contender for victory.And, while the second session later on Friday will be more representative of the conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and the race – both of which take place at dusk – Hamilton might be alarmed by his apparent lack of pace.Hamilton finished 0.750 seconds adrift of AlphaTauri’s Gasly, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz second and third respectively.Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George...
Motorsport.com

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton agrees to donate £42,000 for failing to attend the FIA's prize-giving gala in Paris last December after he missed out on the World Championship to Max Verstappen in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It was confirmed by the FIA on Friday night that Lewis Hamilton has agreed to donate £42,000 (€50,000) for his failure to attend the governing body's prize-giving gala in Paris last December. Both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff skipped the ceremony in Paris five days after the...
Motorsport.com

WEC allows LMDh cars to race in Hypercar class in 2022

The move was agreed by Saturday’s FIA World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain “in order to allow a seamless introduction” of the rear-wheel-drive hybrids into the championship alongside cars built to the Le Mans Hypercar rules. A manufacturer would be allowed to join Toyota, Glickenhaus, Alpine and...
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix preview: New season gets underway

After the long winter break, Formula One returns this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2022 season brings a new car design, a new driver lineup, and a new race in Miami. We were also set for a record 23 rounds this season, though this has been scaled back to 22 rounds due to the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.
Daily Mail

The new Formula One season is nearly here but Max Verstappen's controversial 2021 victory over Lewis Hamilton is still hanging over the sport as the FIA are yet to publish their investigation into the final-day drama

Formula One's travelling corps has landed in Bahrain for a new season with one major question from the last still hanging in the air. Will the FIA publish their investigation into the final-day drama that saw Lewis Hamilton controversially miss out on a record eighth title?. Despite launching the inquiry...
Motorsport.com

Bahrain GP / FP1 (2022)

AFP

Ferrari's Leclerc on pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari secured pole position for Sunday's season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain as world champion Max Verstappen had to settle for second place in qualifying. Sunday's Grand Prix is the first of a revised 22-race calendar, trimmed from 23 events following the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton writes off Bahrain Grand Prix chances after disappointing practice

Lewis Hamilton said he will not be able to win Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix after he finished a distant ninth in practice.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And, while times in practice are treated with caution as teams trial different tyres, fuel loads and engine settings, Hamilton’s concerns became reality.The Briton, seventh in the first action of the day, then finished an eye-watering 1.2 seconds behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the man who denied him a record eighth title at last season’s contentious...
Autoweek.com

Sebastian Vettel to Miss F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 hasn’t even had its first race of the new year and already there has been a second driver change. After Kevin Magnussen replaced the ousted Nikita Mazepin at Haas, Nico Hulkenberg is back in a Formula 1 race seat, at the expense of Sebastian Vettel. That’s because the four-time World Champion returned a positive COVID-19 test in Bahrain on Thursday, ruling him out of the entire race weekend.
theScore

FIA blames 'human error' on 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobiles concluded through an investigation that "human error" by then-race director Michael Masi led to the controversial finish during the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the governing body announced Saturday. The FIA report found that Masi "called...
