Reno County, Kan. – March 18, 2022 – There have been four overdose fatalities in Reno County over the past seven days. Three of the overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl related. Fentanyl is mixed in with other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO