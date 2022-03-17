ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

St. Patrick’s Day parades look to turn pandemic blues Irish green

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yoY8_0ehmERdv00

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak’s progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.

The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.

“Psychologically, it means a lot,” said Sean Lane, the chair of the parade’s organizing group. “New York really needs this.”

The city’s entertainment and nightlife scenes have particularly welcomed the return to a normal St. Patrick’s Day party.

“This is the best thing that happened to us in two years,” said Mike Carty, the Ireland-born owner of Rosie O’Grady’s, a restaurant and pub in the Theater District.

Need a boost? Check out all the latest Good News!

“We need the business, and this really kicked it off,” said Carty, who will be hosting the parade’s grand marshal after the procession.

Celebrations are back in other cities, too.

Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year and skipping the tradition altogether during the initial virus onslaught.

Boston, home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves, is resuming its annual parade Sunday after a two-year absence. So is Savannah, Georgia, where the parade’s cancellation disrupted a nearly two-century tradition.

Some communities in Florida, one of the first states to reopen its economy, were also bringing their parades back.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chose St. Patrick’s Day two years ago to shutter restaurants, bars and nightclubs — a dramatic move by the Republican and which underscored the fear and uncertainty of the time.

Since then, DeSantis has been one of the country’s leading voices against mask and vaccine mandates, as well as other pandemic measures.

New York’s parade — the largest and oldest of them all, first held in 1762 — starts at 11 a.m. and runs 35 blocks along Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Central Park.

It’s being held as the city emerges from a discouraging bout with the highly contagious omicron variant, which killed more than 4,000 people in New York City in January and February.

New infections and hospitalizations have declined since the surge, prompting city officials to green-light the procession.

On the eve of the holiday, Mayor Eric Adams raised the Irish flag at a park located on the southern tip of Manhattan, not far from Ellis Island, to honor the city’s Irish history.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, we honor those Irish immigrants who relocated and helped build our city, and the many Irish Americans who serve New York City to this day,” the mayor said. “Today, we celebrate the fighting spirit of the Irish with the courage and resilience of this entire city.”

Currently, you don’t need to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors at a restaurant in New York, but huge numbers of people still wear masks in public and avoid big crowds. Office towers remain partially empty, as many businesses still haven’t called employees back to their cubicles. Tourists, once thick enough to obstruct Manhattan sidewalks, are still not back in their usual numbers.

“If you walk around the city, it’s still very different,” said Lane, the parade organizer and a financial adviser at a major Wall Street firm. “It’s a very different vibe when you walk in Manhattan versus what it would have been two years ago, because the people aren’t fully back yet.”

Allowing the parade to proceed, he said, could provide a surge of confidence among New Yorkers to return to public life.

This year’s parade is two years in the making, after token processions during the pandemic.

To keep the tradition going, organizers in 2020 and 2021 quietly held small parades on St. Patrick’s Day, right around sunrise, when the streets were empty. Bagpipes accompanied a tiny contingent of officials and a smattering of people drawn by the music.

It remains to be seen if big crowds will show up for this year’s parade, although organizers expect hordes — even if many New Yorkers remain skittish about massive, potentially virus-spreading public events.

Organizers hope people will turn out not just to commemorate the holiday, but to honor the first responders who helped the city get through the pandemic, as well as in support of a delegation of Ukrainian marchers bringing attention to the war in their homeland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Where are N.C. adults going on their spring breaks?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Your college student maybe at the beach, and your high school student maybe planning to go there next month. But if you are an adult who lives in North Carolina, chances are you are planning to go on spring break yourself – and without the kids. FamilyDesitinationsGuide.com reported that nearly 6 […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Greensboro church holding gas giveaway over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro church will be holding a gas giveaway alongside a local gas station on Saturday. The Mount Zion Baptist Church is partnering with Gastown on Saturday, March 19 at 7 A.M. to give away free gas to the first 200 vehicles that arrive at Gastown’s 1409 S Eugene St. location. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Savannah, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
FOX8 News

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations back in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downtown Greensboro was buzzing Thursday as people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day! This is the first holiday celebration since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the county. This year is an exciting one for downtown business owners. This time two years ago, the world shut down.  “It’s the biggest day of our year […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Enjoy an elevated Southern dining experience at ‘Cille and ‘Scoe

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new restaurant in downtown Greensboro initially attracts attention for its unique name, ‘Cille and ‘Scoe.  The restaurant’s named after the owner’s grandparents, Lucille and Roscoe, who taught him to cook Southern favorites fresh from the garden.  Chef Sean Reaves says he combines those lessons with the expertise he learned at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
FOX8 News

Will North Carolina see tornadoes this spring?

(WGHP) — The beginning of meteorological Spring means the beginning of severe weather season. AccuWeather describes the 2021 severe weather season as “turbulent.” It started strong in March, but April of 2021 was quiet and May was quite active. Plus, there was been a lot of activity in December, with tornadoes and a derecho. While […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Americans#Pandemic#Ap#Good News
FOX8 News

Meet some tiny new arrivals at the NC Zoo!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The newest animals at the North Carolina Zoo are also some of the smallest! Three mouse lemurs moved to the zoo earlier this year from the Duke Lemur Center in Durham.  The Duke Lemur Center works towards lemur conservation and recently welcomed a celebrity new arrival of their own. In today’s […]
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FOX8 News

Here’s what Fort Bragg’s new name could be

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg may be getting a new name. The North Carolina military installation, along with eight other bases in the United States, are subject to a rename under The Naming Commission due to their commemoration of the Confederacy, a news release said Thursday. The commission has until Oct. 1 to submit […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
FOX8 News

Meet Finn, Elkin City Schools’ newest, furriest employee!

ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Elkin City Schools is welcoming a new employee! Finn is a really special employee, obviously. He’s a therapy dog, being brought in to help students, faculty and staff who need a little extra care. Just like other school employees, Finn has gone through all the training, and he’s even insured! Elkin […]
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

‘Great day for us’; dozens of pets find new homes during Guilford County’s ‘St. Pawtrick’s Day’ event

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A special adoption event in Greensboro helped get dozens of animals into new forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Resource Center held “St. Pawtrick’s Day!” The event, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, was designed to help get animals into homes before spring and summer, when the population at the shelter […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy