Canadian Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.2 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ

#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Canadian Solar Inc#Csiq#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

