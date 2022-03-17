Canadian Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.2 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

