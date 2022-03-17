List: Businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — If you’re looking for away to celebrate the holiday while supporting local, we’ve got a list of Madison spots that are offering specials today.

Mackesey’s Irish Pub

Mackesey’s advertises itself as one of the last family run Wisconsin taverns on State Street. It is are offering a special St. Patrick’s Day menu complete with green beer. 11 a.m.-bar close

The Coopers Tavern

Located on the square, The Coopers Tavern serves pub fare and has more than 28 beers on tap. It is opening its upstairs area to have a full house when serving St. Patrick’s day specials including corned beef and cabbage, cottage pie and Guinness chocolate cake. 1 1 a.m.-10 p.m.

Danny’s Pub

Danny’s Pub is serving up Reuben rolls, corned beef and green beer for St. Patrick’s Day. 3 p.m to bar close

Essen Haus & Come Back In

Drink green beer and enjoy a classic Irish meal at “O’Essen” Haus and Come Back In’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Watch live music and indulge in Irish stew, shepherd’s pie and more. 3-7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day at Bierock

Enjoy Irish beer and corned beef while watching basketball at Bierock’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. 3 p.m.-close

Red

Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the green “Shamrocker Roll” this St. Patrick’s Day, courtesy of RED Executive Chef Nick Ussery, for $22. 4:30-9 p.m.

Greenbush Bakery

Greenbush is offering shamrock-shaped doughnuts from St. Patrick’s Day through Sunday. March 17-20

Lucille

The King Street pizza spot is offering three different specials for the holiday: a Guinness chocolate cake, The Lucky Charm (a cocktail with Brovo Spirits, limecello, melon liquor and Botanist 23) and “Potato & a Pint” (lamb shepherd’s pie loaded baked potato with a beer). 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Wilson’s Bar and Grill

The three B’s are key at Wilson’s Thursday: beer, basketball and beef. While watching March Madness enjoy green beer and corned beef. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

Along with its special pizza raising funds for World Central Kitchen, Salvatore’s has specials for St. Patrick’s Day at each of their locations. A twist on a shepherd’s pie featuring chicken, peas, onions, carrots, roasted garlic, mashed potatoes, gravy and chives, is available at the East Johnson location. Salvetore’s in Sun Prairie is offering a Reuben with house made Wells Farms corned beef brisket. In Monona, a colcannon and sausage pizza with Guinness gravy is waiting for you. The Livingston location has Sal’s Corned beef and Hash pie. 4-9 p.m.

The Old Fashioned

Along with corned beef and cabbage, The Old Fashioned created a couple cocktails: Irish whiskey Old-Fashioned and the Shamrock Shake Cocktail. 4-9 p.m.

Gates & Brovi

Gates & Brovi on Monroe Street is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with music and more. The Kissers will performing rock tunes while the staff will be serving corned beef and cabbage and green Leinenkugel’s. 6 p.m. to close

Bloom Bake Shop

Three words: Irish Cream Cruffin. That’s what Bloom is offering today — a combination of a muffin and a croissant.



Vintage Brewing Co. – West

Vintage is highlighting its McLovin Irish Red Ale, an award-winning brew, to go alongside a slow-roasted, braised corned beef dinner with all the fixings: carrots, potatoes, cabbage and rye bread. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

If you know of other events or specials that should be on this list, email associate editor Maija Inveiss .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.