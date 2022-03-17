ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

List: Businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Madison

By Shelby Evans
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fY5KZ_0ehmDbYW00

MADISON, Wis. — If you’re looking for away to celebrate the holiday while supporting local, we’ve got a list of Madison spots that are offering specials today.

Mackesey’s Irish Pub
Mackesey’s advertises itself as one of the last family run Wisconsin taverns on State Street. It is are offering a special St. Patrick’s Day menu complete with green beer. 11 a.m.-bar close

The Coopers Tavern
Located on the square, The Coopers Tavern serves pub fare and has more than 28 beers on tap. It is opening its upstairs area to have a full house when serving St. Patrick’s day specials including corned beef and cabbage, cottage pie and Guinness chocolate cake. 1 1 a.m.-10 p.m.

Danny’s Pub
Danny’s Pub is serving up Reuben rolls, corned beef and green beer for St. Patrick’s Day. 3 p.m to bar close

Essen Haus & Come Back In
Drink green beer and enjoy a classic Irish meal at “O’Essen” Haus and Come Back In’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Watch live music and indulge in Irish stew, shepherd’s pie and more. 3-7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day at Bierock
Enjoy Irish beer and corned beef while watching basketball at Bierock’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. 3 p.m.-close

Red
Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the green “Shamrocker Roll” this St. Patrick’s Day, courtesy of RED Executive Chef Nick Ussery, for $22. 4:30-9 p.m.

Greenbush Bakery
Greenbush is offering shamrock-shaped doughnuts from St. Patrick’s Day through Sunday. March 17-20

Lucille
The King Street pizza spot is offering three different specials for the holiday: a Guinness chocolate cake, The Lucky Charm (a cocktail with Brovo Spirits, limecello, melon liquor and Botanist 23) and “Potato & a Pint” (lamb shepherd’s pie loaded baked potato with a beer). 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Wilson’s Bar and Grill
The three B’s are key at Wilson’s Thursday: beer, basketball and beef. While watching March Madness enjoy green beer and corned beef. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
Along with its special pizza raising funds for World Central Kitchen, Salvatore’s has specials for St. Patrick’s Day at each of their locations. A twist on a shepherd’s pie featuring chicken, peas, onions, carrots, roasted garlic, mashed potatoes, gravy and chives, is available at the East Johnson location. Salvetore’s in Sun Prairie is offering a Reuben with house made Wells Farms corned beef brisket. In Monona, a colcannon and sausage pizza with Guinness gravy is waiting for you. The Livingston location has Sal’s Corned beef and Hash pie. 4-9 p.m.

The Old Fashioned
Along with corned beef and cabbage, The Old Fashioned created a couple cocktails: Irish whiskey Old-Fashioned and the Shamrock Shake Cocktail. 4-9 p.m.

Gates & Brovi
Gates & Brovi on Monroe Street is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with music and more. The Kissers will performing rock tunes while the staff will be serving corned beef and cabbage and green Leinenkugel’s. 6 p.m. to close

Bloom Bake Shop
Three words: Irish Cream Cruffin. That’s what Bloom is offering today — a combination of a muffin and a croissant.

Vintage Brewing Co. – West
Vintage is highlighting its McLovin Irish Red Ale, an award-winning brew, to go alongside a slow-roasted, braised corned beef dinner with all the fixings: carrots, potatoes, cabbage and rye bread. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

If you know of other events or specials that should be on this list, email associate editor Maija Inveiss .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Free Bikes 4 Kidz announces 2022 community partners

MADISON, Wis. — Spring is quickly approaching, and the weather is getting warmer, which means Madison’s roads and trails will soon be filled with bikers. Over the next few months and until the end of May, hundreds of kids will get their hands on new bikes of their own thanks to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s efforts. The non-profit works each year to collect and repair older bikes destined for disposal so they can be repurposed and given to kids who might not be able to afford one.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

St Patrick’s Day In the 608: Josh catches up with the Trinity Irish Dancers

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Trinity is dedicated to helping dancers triumph over challenges both on and off the dance floor. The result is a radical departure from typical programs, which makes Trinity the most recognized dance school in the world. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Trinity Irish Dancers will be dancing in-person, virtually and finding new and creative ways to bring...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MacKenzie Scott gives seven-figure gift to Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co., $281M to clubs nationwide

MADISON, Wis. — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is making a seven-figure donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, the organization announced Thursday. In a news release, the group said the unrestricted gift will take the form of a challenge grant to help meet its $35 million campaign goal. So far, that capital campaign has brought in just over $20 million.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Concerts on the Square returns, to the Square, for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Get ready to enjoy live music in the heart of Madison this summer. Concerts on the Square is back. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced this year’s lineup on Tuesday. After COVID-19 forced fans and musicians to Breese Stevens Field last year, the concerts are back where they belong on Capitol Square. This year’s series will feature six...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

BCycle bikes return to Madison for season

MADISON, Wis. — In a sign that spring is just around the corner, BCycle bikes have returned to the streets of Madison. The ride-share e-bikes were put back in stations on Tuesday. The company added eight new stations this year in addition to nine new stations last year. Kurt Mueller, BCycle’s operations manager, said he expects 2022 to be the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy