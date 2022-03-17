Ocado sales hit as workers return to the office

Supermarket chain giant Aldi is the latest brand to experiment with a checkout-free format for shopping at its brick-and-mortar outlets. Aldi is not the first name in the game to ditch the till, as big sharks like Walmart and Amazon have been rapidly expanding on the concept for the past few years. But the core premise remains the same — customers walk into a store, pick up their supplies under the eyes of cameras, and get going. The payment duties are handled in the background via an app or through a website.

RETAIL ・ 17 DAYS AGO