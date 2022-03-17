ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocado sales hit as workers return to the office

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcado has reported a fall in sales as customers return to pre-pandemic shopping habits and costs increase. In the three months to the end of February, retail sales for the online grocer fell 5.7% to £574.7m. It said the return to the office by workers and the "euphoria"...

