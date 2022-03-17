ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/17/22

By Ryan Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took a lot to get here, but it can confidently be said at last — tomorrow the Yankees will play baseball. Sure, it’s the spring training opener and we won’t see competitive baseball for a while still. Considering where the sport was at a few weeks ago, it was looking...

www.pinstripealley.com

Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Jonathan Loáisiga
The Ringer

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 14-1 in 1st Spring Training Game [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1 in their 1st Spring Training Game of the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon, March 17th. The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, as Bobby Dalbec hit his 1st homer of the Spring, in his 1st at bat. It was a 2-run shot, driving in Jarren Duran.
FOX Sports

Mets' Scherzer learns from being taken deep twice by Smith

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Dominic Smith homered twice Max Scherzer in a simulated game Wednesday at the New York Mets’ spring training stadium, a surprising development given that he's 0 for 16 against the three-time Cy Young Award winner in games that count. “He’s never hit...
FanSided

The Minnesota Twins stun the baseball world, sign Carlos Correa

The Minnesota Twins have stunned the baseball world. Just after midnight C.T., Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reported that the Twins have signed former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa as a free agent. Carlos Correa is going to be with the Minnesota Twins for the foreseeable future. Former...
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox re-sign reliever Hansel Robles

Hansel Robles reportedly will return to the Boston Red Sox bullpen in 2022. The right-handed reliever agreed to a new contract with Boston on Friday, per multiple reports. The deal is pending a physical. Robles, 31, was acquired by the Red Sox via trade with the Minnesota Twins just before...
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
