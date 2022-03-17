ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAjBD_0ehmCoD000
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Courchevel, France - March 17, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 17 (Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the overall World Cup title with two races to spare when she took second place in the final super-G of the season in Courchevel, France, on Thursday.

The American opened an unassailable 236-point lead at the top of the standings over second-place Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who finished in 17th place outside the points.

Shiffrin, who now has four overall World Cup titles to her name and three Olympic medals, recovered from a disappointing outing in the Beijing Winter Games to finish the season in style.

The 27-year-old unexpectedly won Wednesday's downhill to take a major step towards winning the overall title, which she secured with a precise performance on Thursday.

She finished just 0.05 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, who clocked one minute 13.68 seconds.

Swiss Michelle Gisin was third, 0.13 seconds off the pace.

Shiffrin, who won three consecutive overall World Cup titles from 2017-19, is now level with fellow American Lindsey Vonn on four, two shy of the women's record of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, winner from 1971-75 and in 1979.

Another Austrian, Marcel Hirscher, holds the record with eight titles in a row from 2012-19.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'My journey as an elite athlete isn’t...'

The fight for the GOAT between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic is a topic of discussion that has been going on for years now. In different historical periods we have seen one of the three predominate over the other two rivals and what Rafael Nadal is doing in this 2022 is a further show of strength.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Michelle Gisin
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Marcel Hirscher
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal matches a Roger Federer and Sampras' stat!

Rafael Nadal brilliantly passed the third round of Indian Wells managing to beat Daniel Evans 7-5 6-3 in two sets and risking much less than in the previous match against Sebastian Korda. In his match in the Californian tournament, in fact, the twenty-one-time slam winner had the best of the American only at the tie break of the third set, recovering from the 2-5 disadvantage.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Games#American#Swiss#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic recalls: 'Roger Federer knows how to defend and attack'

The 19-year-old Novak Djokovic was eager to chase big goals after a breakthrough run in 2006, kicking off the next season with the Adelaide title. Heading to the USA for the opening Masters 1000 events of the year, Djokovic lost the Indian Wells final to Rafael Nadal and avenged the defeat in the Miami quarter-final to advance into the last four.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I cannot make drastic changes like...'

Rafael Nadal is still unbeaten in 2022, having won the first 17 games played. This formidable start to the season earned him three trophies, including the Australian Open. The former world number 1 made a memorable ride in Melbourne Park, finally finding some luck in a tournament that had often been hostile to him in the past.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend had a great tennis idea!

One of the most in-form tennis players of recent times is the American Taylor Fritz. The current number 20 in the world ranking is one of the protagonists of the slow but continuous rebirth of the stars and stripes tennis and is achieving excellent results. Since the end of last...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy