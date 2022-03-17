Spectrum Health brings Veggie Van to Big Rapids

The YMCA in Grand Rapids, in partnership with Spectrum Health, will bring its "Veggie Van" to the Mecosta County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26. Above is a submitted photo of when the van visited the Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin last year.

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Spectrum Health YMCA Veggie Van will be at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

The Veggie Van program, developed by the Young Men’s Christian Academy of Greater Grand Rapids, and sponsored by Spectrum Health, brings fresh produce to communities throughout Michigan, coordinator Heather Lopez told the Pioneer.

“The program is a partnership with the YMCA that brings fresh fruits and vegetables to households that may not otherwise have access to them,” Lopez said. “Our goal with the Veggie Van is to get into those communities, provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and break down geographic, economic and social barriers that cause disparity across the regions we serve.”

Last year the Veggie Van traveled to 16 different counties and gave away over 100,000 bags of produce at 75 different events, including at churches, senior centers and apartment complexes, as well as at other events, she said.

All the produce is locally sourced and in season at the time of the event.

“Whatever is in season is in the bag, and it can vary from event to event,” Lopez said. “The produce is collected through the YMCA. They get the produce and pack all the bags. Representatives from the YMCA drive the van to the site and representatives from Spectrum Health help to distribute the bags.”

The produce bags are distributed free of charge on a first come, first serve basis to anyone that wants to come and pick them up at the distribution site. The bags include recipe cards that match the ingredients to what is in the bag.

“Along with encouraging healthy eating, we want to encourage people to try a new recipe that they might not normally try,” Lopez said.

Most events are either drive-up or walk-up events, she said, but occasionally they will set up tables at ongoing local events in the communities they visit.

The distribution at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds will be a drive-up event and visitors will not have to get out of their vehicle, although walk-up customers are also welcome, she added.

“Spectrum Health, as a sponsor, pays the sponsorship fee to the YMCA to financially support the program,” Lopez said. “It is Spectrum Health’s mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives. We recognize that people need access to fresh produce to better their health, so what better way to do that. We are passionate about being out in the communities we serve and about being able to provide free produce to people, which is matched up very well to our mission.”

IF YOU GO

Here are the stops the YMCA Veggie Van will make in West Central Michigan.