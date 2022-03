The madness really begins in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, with 16 games scheduled for the First Round. As always, upsets could be the order of the day. Action gets going with the matchup between sixth-seeded Colorado State and No. 11 seed Michigan at 12:15 p.m. ET. The 6 vs. 11 games have been ripe for upsets, with 54 of the lower-seeded teams winning since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The other 11 seeds play Friday, but March Madness got its name in part from the likelihood of upsets. Can 12th-seeded Richmond pull one off against No. 5 Iowa (3:10 p.m. ET)? How about No. 13 Akron against fourth-seeded UCLA (9:05 p.m. ET)?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO