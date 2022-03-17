ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google IO 2022 dates, registration, and what to expect from Google's online show

By Daryl Baxter
 2 days ago
Google announced its IO 2022 keynote conference for May 11, concluding on May 12, which will mainly be an online event. While we don't have confirmation yet of what's appearing, it's likely that we'll see Android 13 appear as a preview, similar to last year's Android 12 launch at Google IO...

