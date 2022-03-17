ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time To Close the Car Snitch Loophole

By C.J. Ciaramella
When you plug your phone into your car to listen to your favorite band or podcast, you give police a way to rummage around in your personal data without a warrant. That includes not just GPS details but all the other information your phone shares with your car's onboard...

Reason.com

Snitches Get Riches From the FBI

Snitches have a new way to make money in Charlotte, North Carolina. By texting the FBI and tattling on people that have illegal cash, informants can make up to 25 percent of the money seized, according to an FBI news release. Jilted lovers, jealous friends, and nosy neighbors can now score big. The good news for anyone tempted by the offer is that federal law makes asset confiscation far too easy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reason.com

Is Ownership of Guns Itself Evidence of Drug Dealing?

At a traffic stop for overly tinted windows, a police officer smelled marijuana, and indeed found marijuana in the car. He also found a lot of cash, which was seized, on the theory that it was likely to be drug proceeds. No, said Chief Judge Martin Reidinger (W.D.N.C.) in U.S. v. Approximately $13,205.54 in U.S. Currency Seized from Rahkim Franklin: "[T]he totality of the evidence presented by the Government fails to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that the Defendant Currency seized during the August 21, 2018 traffic stop was proceeds traceable to an exchange for controlled substances within the meaning of 21 U.S.C. § 881(a)(6)." (Apparently the cash had been intended to be a down payment on a house.) And in the process, Chief Judge Reidinger noted:
LAW
Reason.com

Brickbat: Keeping It Off the Streets

Fresno, California, police sergeant Donnie Dinnell has been charged with robbery, illegal possession of meth, and DUI after police say he stole drugs from a suspect, used them and then crashed his patrol car into a tree in the department's parking lot. Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers who rushed to the crash at first thought Dinnell had a heart attack. After realizing that his last call involved drugs, they thought he'd had an accidental exposure to fentanyl. Blood testing at the hospital found he had meth and fentanyl in his system, and there was too much of it for an accidental exposure. The suspect in the last case Dinnell had handled told police Dinnell said she could go free if she gave him her drugs, so she did.
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Suspect in shootings of five homeless men in DC and NYC played music on phone after killing, prosecutors say

A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men across Washington DC and New York City played music from his cellphone in the moments after one fatal attack, police say.Gerald Brevard III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the nation’s capital following a massive manhunt across both cities. Prosecutors said Mr Brevard was identified after a longtime friend recognised him from police-issued surveillance photos and contacted investigators. Mr Brevard is accused of stalking and shooting five homeless men - two fatally - as they slept on the streets of New York City and Washington over a 10-day period this...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
U.S. POLITICS
PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
EDUCATION
Autoweek.com

Washington Takes Another Stab at Banning Gas Cars

Bill to phase-out sales of gas- and diesel-engined vehicles by 2030 passes Washington state legislature, following a similar attempt in 2021. The bill makes exemptions for vehicles with a weight over 10,000 pounds, as well as emergency vehicles. The previous effort was tied to the later implementation of a road...
WASHINGTON STATE
Roll Call Online

Why is Congress Putting Facebook’s Profits Over Small Business?

Congress is now considering a government takeover of app stores. Lawmakers say they’re taking on social media giants like Facebook—and yet, Facebook would benefit enormously from this rash rewrite of antitrust law, while small app makers would bear the costs. Limit Opportunities for Small Business, Says Congress. App...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Lawmakers are poised to close an e-cigarette loophole

Good morning, and happy spending bill reading to those gearing up for 2,741 pages. Spot any gems? Send 'em to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: We break down the health-related provisions in the omnibus, including $1 billion to establish President Biden's proposed agency to speed up medical breakthroughs and increases to key agencies. And there could be a new strategy for the antiabortion movement on the horizon. But first …
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Legal Battle Over Texas SB 8 is Far From Over

On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that state medical licensing authorities have no authority to enforce Texas SB 8 - the controversial state law banning nearly all abortions six weeks or more after conception. Some defenders of SB 8, such as co-blogger Josh Blackman, claim this will put an end to lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the law. But such triumphalism is premature.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Still Have Ways To Challenge It

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last December that Texas abortion providers could not sue judges or court clerks to block enforcement of the state's strict limits on the procedure. But the justices left the door open to claims against state medical regulators who might indirectly enforce S.B. 8, which prohibits abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected. The Texas Supreme Court has now definitively closed off that option as well, ruling that S.B. 8 does not allow regulators to discipline health care providers for violating the law.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

N.J. Appellate Court Overturns Denial of Handgun Purchase Permit

Appellant applied for a FPIC and Handgun Purchase Permit. The application was denied by the Chief of the Borough of Wood-Ridge Police Department. In his letter to appellant notifying him of the denial, the Chief stated that investigation revealed appellant had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in 2015…. [At a later court hearing, t]he Chief testified that in 2015, appellant was arrested in New York on a "2C violation," and in 2008, appellant received a summons … for consumption of alcohol by a passenger while the vehicle is being operated, in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-51a(a). Appellant was fined $256 and costs for that violation; his license was not suspended, and he was not sentenced to jail time.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

