Today in Detroit, more than 200 local high school students will attend what you might call a career fair like none other. It’s a world-class design event called “Designed By,” featuring 30 roundtables led by Black designers on the topics of architecture, fashion design, industrial design, and others. The goal? To give young Black students a peek into the world of design, and maybe interest them in pursuing the field as a career choice.

