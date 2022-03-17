ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

American Kennel Club Released Their List Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago

How popular is your pup? The American Kennel Club (AKC) just announced the organization’s annual list of dog breeds ranked by popularity. While many favorites remain near the top, there have been a few recent changes.

Labrador retrievers top the list for the 31st year in a row. French bulldogs maintained last year’s No. 2 spot, and golden retrievers jumped ahead of German shepherd dogs in third and fourth place, respectively.

Poodles edged out bulldogs for fifth place, making it the first time the breed has made the top five since 1997.

The organization took to Twitter to announce the top 10 breeds with gifs, such as this one presenting the two most popular of all.

The AKC used registration data to compile the list of 2021’s most popular breeds. The organization reports that there are currently more families with dogs than with children, and that the pandemic has prompted many first-time dog owners to bring puppies home. Because of this, the most popular breeds vary notably in size, temperament and appearance.

Here are the top 10 breeds for 2021:

  1. Retrievers (Labrador)
  2. French Bulldogs
  3. Retrievers (Golden)
  4. German Shepherd Dogs
  5. Poodles
  6. Bulldogs
  7. Beagles
  8. Rottweilers
  9. Pointers (German Shorthaired)
  10. Dachshunds

First recognized by the AKC in 1917, labs didn’t make the top 10 list until the 1970s. Finally, in 1991, they made No. 1, a record they have held for 31 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYU3g_0ehm8rZU00
Adobe

“Well-bred Labradors have absolutely the most wonderful temperaments,” Judy Heim, a long-time breeder and handler from Turlock, California, told the AKC. “They are not the smartest breed. We leave that honor to the Border Collie, but Labradors are one of the most intuitive breeds I have dealt with. I started in Labradors 49 years ago, have handled all breeds and I have wondered if I would find a breed I preferred to the Labrador. I have not.”

Though corgis sometimes seem to rule the internet, Pembroke Welsh corgis were just out of the top 10 on the AKC’s list, at No. 11, followed by Australian shepherds (No. 12) and Yorkshire terriers (No. 13).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ropH_0ehm8rZU00
Adobe

Of course, the “best” breed is subjective. If you want a new furry friend and are considering several breeds, determine what will suit your family best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhELb_0ehm8rZU00

For instance, if you would love a dog that’s big in size but low energy, you might prefer a Saint Bernard (No. 53) or Great Dane (No. 17). On the other hand, if loyalty is your favorite quality in a pooch, perhaps a boxer (No. 14) or Pekingese (No. 94) is in your future.

And let’s not forget mixed-breed pups. Adopting a dog from a rescue or shelter can be a fantastic way to find your new best friend and save a life. Who knows? They might even return the favor one day.

Comments / 34

Lily
2d ago

Mutts are the best ❤️💞 They always seem to have the sweetest nature and are super intelligent.🐶🐶🐶

Reply(21)
15
Related
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
DogTime

5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow

When you live in an apartment, finding the right pup for you can be a challenge. Here are five small, calm dog breeds perfect for apartment living. The post 5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
Newsweek

Do Dogs Understand Kisses?

Planting your lips on someone is associated with affection among humans—but do dogs understand kisses? Should you really peck your pup? Newsweek asked the experts.
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Groomer Refuses to Give Dog Back to Pregnant Woman

They say that dogs are a man's best friend, and that these four-legged creatures make for the best pets. Dogs are known for being fiercely loyal, and throughout the pandemic there was a boom in dog adoptions and purchases. And with an increase in dog adoptions, dog thefts also went up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Shelter Dog#Breeds#The American Kennel Club#French#German#Akcdoglovers
FOX8 News

Jax the ‘Goldador’ is a puppy in need of a home

(WGHP) — This boy is the best of two great worlds! Jax is a “Goldador” — a Golden Retriever/Labrador Retriever mix — and that means he’s 100 pounds of fun and love. Jax is a year old, just a big puppy in need of a forever home. Jax can be a bit shy with new […]
PETS
purewow.com

4 Zodiac Signs That Are 100% Cat People

Do you like your pets independent and low maintenance? Do you prefer that your furry friend has a dry sense of humor? If so, you’re probably a cat person. According to a 2010 study at the University of Texas, cat people tend to be more “creative, philosophical or nontraditional” when compared to dog people. Unfortunately, “nontraditional” is often taken in a derogatory way with the trope of the “crazy cat lady.” Rarely do dog people get such flak for loving their furry friends (or living with 12 of them). But there also might be an astrological reason you prefer keeping cats as companions. Here’s our breakdown of the signs that are definitively cat lovers.
PETS
DogTime

5 Ways To Show Your Dog Love That They Can Understand

All the treats, toys, fancy collars, and comfy beds can't let your dog know just how special they are to you. Here are a few ways you can express your love. The post 5 Ways To Show Your Dog Love That They Can Understand appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

'Depressed' parrot swears after finding new home

A "depressed" parrot that refused to talk when its owner died has started swearing after finding a new home, the RSPCA said. Jesse, an African grey parrot, was taken to Ashley Heath Animal Centre in Dorset when his owner died. The nine-year-old had also started to pluck out his own...
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Simplemost

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy