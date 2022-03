When Alexander Kristoff won Milan-San Remo in 2014, it was a cold, rainy day, organisers had scrapped plans to add the Pompeiana between the famed ascents of the Cipressa and Poggio, and the race finished on the Lungomare Italo Calvino, giving the sprinters an extra kilometre to regroup after the final climb. Now eight years older and in the final years of his career with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, the Norwegian admits La Classicissima di Primavera will be harder for him to win.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO