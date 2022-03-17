Palisades Restaurant Offering Wine Club

We watch Food Network quite a bit at our house. From practically everything Guy Fieri hosts to many of the competition shows like Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay. One of my biggest gripes with some of those shows is how seriously some of the people on them take cooking. I get that it's an art form for many of them, and I'll admit some of the dishes almost look too pretty to eat, but they can be just a little too foo-foo for my tastes. Plus, I know some of those dishes would cost more than what it would cost me to feed my entire family of four at a decent restaurant. The chances you'll catch me at some high-end, fancy restaurant where I'm dropping $150 on one plate of food that looks like a painting is pretty slim. All I want is something that tastes good at a restaurant that doesn't take itself too seriously. After seeing the brunch menu at T. Lawson's Grill in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, it looks like the kind place that fits that bill.

