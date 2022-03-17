ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Palisades Restaurant Offering Wine Club

By Staff Writer
palisadesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West’s wine club includes special tastings. Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West has a wine membership program for fine wine lovers that includes these special benefits of membership:. Special wine tastings with winemakers and food...

palisadesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Roslyn Restaurant Cited For 'Delicious, Fresh' Offerings

A Long Island restaurant that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine has seen praise for its cocktails and fresh dishes. Greek restaurant Kyma is located at 1446 Old Northern Boulevard in the Nassau County village of Roslyn. The owners also operate a location in New York City. The eatery offers guests a...
ROSLYN, NY
New Haven Register

New Cajun Boil restaurant in Torrington offering unique seafood options

TORRINGTON — Linh Duong wanted to open a different kind of restaurant in Torrington, offering a variety of seafood and a fun family atmosphere. The Cajun Boil opened Feb. 25 on Winsted Road, in a retail plaza next door to City Smoke. Duong leased spaces vacated by a liquor store and a Domino’s Pizza, knocked the walls down, and created a large dining room and bar, with decor that might remind visitors of a roadside stand, only bigger.
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Wine Pairings#Food Drink#The Optik Syrah#Wine Enthusiast
WOMI Owensboro

LOL – Kentucky Restaurant’s Brunch Menu Offers Hilarious Descriptions of Their Dishes

We watch Food Network quite a bit at our house. From practically everything Guy Fieri hosts to many of the competition shows like Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay. One of my biggest gripes with some of those shows is how seriously some of the people on them take cooking. I get that it's an art form for many of them, and I'll admit some of the dishes almost look too pretty to eat, but they can be just a little too foo-foo for my tastes. Plus, I know some of those dishes would cost more than what it would cost me to feed my entire family of four at a decent restaurant. The chances you'll catch me at some high-end, fancy restaurant where I'm dropping $150 on one plate of food that looks like a painting is pretty slim. All I want is something that tastes good at a restaurant that doesn't take itself too seriously. After seeing the brunch menu at T. Lawson's Grill in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, it looks like the kind place that fits that bill.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
Food & Wine

Travel + Leisure Launched a Wine Club with Tours and Tastings at the Wineries Included

A good wine can transport you to a different place. The aroma of the vineyard, the taste of terroir, — each relaxing sip becomes a journey. So even if you never leave the house, it's fitting that Travel + Leisure is finally launching their own wine club. And if you're interested in actual travel, membership includes opportunities to visit the wineries, too.
DRINKS
Thrillist

How to Make Mimosas

This is a dryer, more bubble-forward recipe for the classic brunch drink. One of the only cocktails regularly ordered in bottomless quantities, the mimosa is a simple mixture of champagne and orange juice that was “invented” in 1925 at the Ritz Hotel in Paris by bartender Frank Meier.
FOOD & DRINKS
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis Club recruits chef Jamie Malone, will open restaurant to public

In a first, the Minneapolis Club will open its restaurant and bar to non-members as part of a team-up with acclaimed local chef Jamie Malone. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has a report on the partnership to launch Charlie's Minneapolis Club under Malone, who will serve as chef-in-residence for a 90-day run. She'll be revisiting some classic dishes of the old Charlie's Café Exceptionale, the French-influenced landmark of downtown dining that closed in the early 1980s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Wine club’s next seminar is on Pinot Noir

SOLON, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club is holding Pinot Noir Four Ways as part of its ongoing wine-education seminar. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25. A delicate grape worthy of food and as a stand-alone, it is used in multiple ways, from Rosés to more refined versions via Willamette Valley, Oregon, and France’s Burgundy regions, to fruit-forward wines from California.
SOLON, OH
WJLA

Equinox Restaurant offers culinary tour of Iceland

7NewsDC — We're lucky enough to be able to enjoy flavors from around the globe all in one city. And this weekend, you can indulge in the tastes of Iceland at Equinox Restaurant in NW Washington. Brian van de Graaff got a tasty preview with Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson and Equinox's Executive Chef Todd Gray.
WASHINGTON, DC
Majic 93.3

Restaurant Week: Garden Bar and Grille Offers Great Deal

National Restaurant Week continues as we celebrate our area restaurants. I will be broadcasting from the Garden Bar and Grille inside the Hilton Garden Inn from 5-7 PM this evening. Many of you may not know that the Hilton Garden Inn Garden Bar and Grille is Texarkana's best kept secret....
TEXARKANA, AR
Food & Wine

KFC Is Offering an Exclusive, 11-Course Tasting Menu at an Australian Restaurant

Until this week, if you wanted to have an 11-course meal at KFC, you would've had to arranged your own by, say, adding the three piece Famous Bowl Fill-up to an eight-piece meal. But that was before KFC Australia put together an official 11-course Degustation menu, which was created in partnership with Nelly Robinson, the chef and patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
tatler.com

Hotel Endsleigh

Walk along the river Tamar, the mist rising evocatively from its banks, past a shell grotto and into the woodlands that make up some of the 100 acres of gardens surrounding this haven. The whole thing is completely enchanting, torn straight from the pages of Hans Christian Andersen – though with the promise of a long, hot soak in an elegant free-standing bath back in your room and, after that, drinks by the roaring fire in the handsome library. You could wax lyrical about this treasure: the comfortable rooms; the exquisite taste of the interiors designed by Olga Polizzi; the attentive service; how sweet the staff are with children (a soft toy otter awaits in the cot-bed) and with pets (a chic water bowl and some very upmarket-looking dog biscuits); or how the afternoon tea – a cornucopia of cakes and scones slathered in Devon clotted cream – is the best you’ve had in a long time. But the real magic lies in the garden. Created by Humphry Repton for the 6th Duke of Bedford some 200 years ago, it spans idyllic woodlands, waterfalls, a rockery, an impressive arboretum, fairy-tale follies, avenues of arches laden with roses, a croquet lawn, formal gardens – and an abundance of picnic spots. So rambling are the grounds that, even after a long day exploring, you feel as though you haven’t even begun to scratch the surface. Et in Arcadia ego? Decidedly.
LIFESTYLE
Paso Robles Daily News

New book offers readers a guide to Paso Robles Wine Country

– Paso Robles has quickly become one of America’s most popular wine regions. It’s also a big and complex place with more than 300 wineries and 11 wine-producing regions, and it can be intimidating. The new book, “Drive Through Paso Robles,” gives wine consumers the information they need to understand and feel confident to explore this fascinating, and fast-growing part of the wine world.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Travel + Leisure

Celebrity Chef Francis Mallmann Has a Private Island in Patagonia — and You Can Stay There

It took almost three days to reach La Isla, celebrity chef Francis Mallmann's private island at the far-flung western edge of Patagonia. The journey required two flights to get from New York to southern Argentina's port city of Comodoro Rivadavia, followed by a six-hour drive along empty dirt roads and, finally, a boat ride across Lago La Plata, on which I weathered the freezing temperatures in a full-body waterproof suit. By the time the speedboat pulled up to the dock of the 15-acre island, I was delirious with exhaustion, my face and toes numb from the cold. But 10 minutes later, after being escorted to my cabin — a cocoon of warmth filled with cozy furniture — my discomfort melted away.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy