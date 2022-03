In less than three months, the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts has shifted dramatically. Cases, which hit a pandemic high in the first week of January took a sharp nosedive going into February. And although the rate of decrease has slowed, data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released Thursday show that cases by test date are now about where they were at the end of last summer before COVID began to ramp back up into the biggest spike of the pandemic.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO