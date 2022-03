Washington, D.C. - Several congressman have come together to propose the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act, legislation that would impose taxes on oil corporations and provide relief for consumers. The legislation has two components: a new excise tax on oil extracted or imported by large oil corporations; revenue raised from taxation would be returned to consumers in the form of a quarterly rebate. The price of a gallon of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO