Recently, someone asked me what type of changes I’d like to see in the Denver area. My personal passion is to see increased diversity represented in boards in Denver. Why? High-performing boards are more likely to exhibit gender balance and inclusive behaviors, and teams that are both diverse and inclusive can spark innovation and drive more effective outcomes. At Deloitte, this is championed — we have achieved board gender parity for Deloitte US. But the focus on the importance of diverse and representative boards doesn’t stop.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO