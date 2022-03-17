ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Opioid Market Outlook to 2028: Oxycodone Segment is Estimated to Grow at Significant Pace During Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

The "Global Opioid Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global opioid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. An Increase in Orthopedic Diseases & Chronic Pain Incidence. The global...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Indonesia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 44.6% to Reach $1,821.1 million in 2022 - Forecasts to 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indonesia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Indonesia's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 44.6% on annual basis to reach US$1,821.1 million in 2022.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Estimated 2.6 million Americans prescribed opioids also on various other sedatives

As many as 2.6 million Americans—equivalent to 1 percent of all US adults —prescribed opioids are also taking various other sedatives, including benzodiazepines plus another type of sedative drug, estimates research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. This type of polypharmacy could be dangerous,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Market Research#Pharmaceuticals#Market Trends#Oxycodone Segment#Market Forecast#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr
Nature.com

Immune regulation by fungal strain diversity in inflammatory bowel disease

The fungal microbiota (mycobiota) is an integral part of the complex multikingdom microbial community colonizing the mammalian gastrointestinal tract and has an important role in immune regulation1,2,3,4,5,6. Although aberrant changes in the mycobiota have been linked to several diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease3,4,5,6,7,8,9, it is currently unknown whether fungal species captured by deep sequencing represent living organisms and whether specific fungi have functional consequences for disease development in affected individuals. Here we developed a translational platform for the functional analysis of the mycobiome at the fungal-strain- and patient-specific level. Combining high-resolution mycobiota sequencing, fungal culturomics and genomics, a CRISPR"“Cas9-based fungal strain editing system, in vitro functional immunoreactivity assays and in vivo models, this platform enables the examination of host"“fungal crosstalk in the human gut. We discovered a rich genetic diversity of opportunistic Candida albicans strains that dominate the colonic mucosa of patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Among these human-gut-derived isolates, strains with high immune-cell-damaging capacity (HD strains) reflect the disease features of individual patients with ulcerative colitis and aggravated intestinal inflammation in vivo through IL-1Î²-dependent mechanisms. Niche-specific inflammatory immunity andÂ interleukin-17A-producing T helper cell (TH17 cell) antifungal responses by HD strains in the gut were dependent on the C. albicans-secreted peptide toxin candidalysin during the transition from a benign commensal to a pathobiont state. These findings reveal the strain-specific nature of host"“fungal interactions in the human gut and highlight new diagnostic and therapeutic targets for diseases of inflammatory origin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
nextbigfuture.com

47000 Adverse Effects First 3 Months of Pfizer Vaccine Usage

Pfizer has starting releasing their vaccine safety data per a court-ordered instruction to satisfy a freedom of information request. The data for the first 3 months has been released and partially analyzed. Pfizer reports over 47000 adverse effects and 127 deaths in the first 3 months. This is roughly in line with Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). There Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Preview Of HireQuest's Earnings

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HireQuest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. HireQuest bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Benzinga

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Aprea's Relapsed/Refractory Blood Cancer Studies

Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE can resume testing its eprenetapopt after a string of clinical holds on the therapy in August 2021. The Company plans to study the drug in new trials across various myeloid and lymphoid malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics will initiate a new study of eprenetapopt in patients with relapsed/refractory...
HEALTH
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.08% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In EXAS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.71 shares of Exact Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in EXAS would have produced an average annual return of 25.44%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

FDA Issues To Class I Recall To Baxter's Spectrum Infusion Pump

In December 2021, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) issued an urgent safety communication about an issue with some of its Spectrum infusion pumps. The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. The recall pertains to Baxter's Spectrum V8 and Spectrum IQ infusion...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Serum markers of cardiac complications in a systemic sclerosis cohort

Primary cardiac involvement is one of the leading causes of mortality in systemic sclerosis (SSc), but little is known regarding circulating biomarkers for cardiac SSc. Here, we aimed to investigate potential associations between cardiac SSc and candidate serum markers. Serum samples from patients of the Oslo University SSc cohort and 100 healthy controls were screened against two custom-made candidate marker panels containing molecules deemed relevant for cardiopulmonary and/or fibrotic diseases. Left (LV) and right ventricular (RV) dysfunction was assessed by protocol echocardiography, performed within three years from serum sampling. Patients suspected of pulmonary hypertension underwent right heart catheterization. Vital status at study end was available for all patients. Descriptive analyses, logistic and Cox regressions were conducted to assess associations between cardiac SSc and candidate serum markers. The 371 patients presented an average age of 57.2 (Â±"‰13.9) years. Female sex (84%) and limited cutaneous SSc (73%) were predominant. Association between LV diastolic dysfunction and tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) (OR 0.41, 95% CI 0.21"“0.78, p"‰="‰0.007) was identified. LV systolic dysfunction defined by global longitudinal strain was associated with angiopoietin 2 (ANGPT2) (OR 3.42, 95% CI 1.52"“7.71, p"‰="‰0.003) and osteopontin (OPN) (OR 1.95, 95% CI 1.08"“3.52, p"‰="‰0.026). RV systolic dysfunction, measured by tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion, was associated to markers of LV dysfunction (ANGPT2, OPN, and TRAIL) (OR 1.67, 95% CI 1.11"“2.50, p"‰="‰0.014, OR 1.86, 95% CI 1.25"“2.77, p"‰="‰0.002, OR 0.32, 95% CI 0.15"“0.66, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively) and endostatin (OR 1.86, 95% CI 1.22"“2.84, p"‰="‰0.004). In conclusion, ANGPT2, OPN and TRAIL seem to be circulating biomarkers associated with both LV and RV dysfunction in SSc.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cytogenetic abnormalities in essential thrombocythemia: Clinical and molecular correlates and prognostic relevance in 809 informative cases

Cytogenetic studies among 809 consecutive patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET; median age 59 years; 65% females) revealed normal karyotype in 754 (93%), loss of chromosome Y only (-Y) in 16 (2%), and abnormalities other than -Y in 39 (4.8%), the most frequent being sole 20q- (n"‰="‰8). At presentation, abnormal karyotype, excluding -Y, was associated with older age (p"‰="‰0.04), higher leukocyte count (p"‰="‰0.03) and arterial thrombosis history (p"‰="‰0.02); no associations were apparent for JAK2/CALR/MPL mutations whereas ASXL1 mutations clustered with normal karyotype/-Y and TP53 with abnormal karyotype. Survival was significantly shorter in patients with abnormal karyotype or -Y, compared to those with normal karyotype (median 12, 10, and 21 years, respectively; p"‰<"‰0.0001). During multivariable analysis that included IPSET (international prognostic score for ET) variables, abnormal karyotype (p"‰<"‰0.01, HR 2.0), age >60 years (p"‰<"‰0.01, HR 4.5), leukocytosis >11"‰Ã—"‰109/L (p"‰<"‰0.01, HR 1.5), and male gender (p"‰<"‰0.01, HR 1.4) were independently associated with inferior survival; abnormal karyotype and age >60 years remained significant, along with SF3B1/SRSF2/U2AF1/TP53 mutations (p"‰="‰0.04; HR 2.9), when the latter was included in the multivariable model. The current study suggests prognostic relevance for karyotype in ET.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO Discusses Milestone In Advancing Berubicin

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, recently participated in the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Synthesis of new series of quinoline derivatives with insecticidal effects on larval vectors of malaria and dengue diseases

Mosquito borne diseases are on the rise because of their fast spread worldwide and the lack of effective treatments. Here we are focusing on the development of a novel anti-malarial and virucidal agent with biocidal effects also on its vectors. We have synthesized a new quinoline (4,7-dichloroquinoline) derivative which showed significant larvicidal and pupicidal properties against a malarial and a dengue vector and a lethal toxicity ranging from 4.408Â ÂµM/mL (first instar larvae) to 7.958Â ÂµM/mL (pupal populations) for Anopheles stephensi and 5.016Â ÂµM/mL (larva 1) to 10.669Â ÂµM/mL (pupae) for Aedes aegypti. In-vitro antiplasmodial efficacy of 4,7-dichloroquinoline revealed a significant growth inhibition of both sensitive strains of Plasmodium falciparum with IC50 values of 6.7Â nM (CQ-s) and 8.5Â nM (CQ-r). Chloroquine IC50 values, as control, were 23Â nM (CQ-s), and 27.5Â nM (CQ-r). In vivo antiplasmodial studies with P. falciparum infected mice showed an effect of 4,7-dichloroquinoline compared to chloroquine. The quinoline compound showed significant activity against the viral pathogen serotype 2 (DENV-2). In vitro conditions and the purified quinoline exhibited insignificant toxicity on the host system up to 100Â ÂµM/mL. Overall, 4,7-dichloroquinoline could provide a good anti-vectorial and anti-malarial agent.
CANCER
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy