Family Relationships

I Don’t Look Like Your Average Teacher.

By Matthew Dicks, Cassy Sarnell, Amy Scott, John Eric Vona
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m...

NIX
2d ago

Who gives a fk what you look like? As long as it is appropriate (no sex, no cussing, no religious symbols, no political symbols, no other symbols used for gangs or parties or events) and as long as you teach what is legal and what you are allowed to teach then there shouldn’t be any problems. Those who do have a problem need to be taught a few things.

Slate

My Dad Constantly Undermines My Parenting

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. When and how do I draw the line for “spoiling” my kids when it comes to my dad? My husband and I both live in a different state from our families, so when they come visit, it is always very exciting for my kids. However, my dad in particular seems to want to make up for his absence by going overboard to be the “fun grandpa.” He always brings them way too many treats and toys (think several boxes of candy and multiple toys/gifts), though we see him on plenty of non-holiday occasions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Mother Won’t Stop Exposing Me to Dangerous Toxins in Candles.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Fiery mother: I have recently found out that I have sensitivities to a lot of chemicals found in common household items. I had been sick for years, slowly getting worse, until I had to move in with my mom and quit my job to find part-time work. Since then, I’ve been cutting as many toxins out of my life as I can. I’m feeling better and have started working more, but I think there is one thing that is holding me back: my mother still burns her toxic candles.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Scared by How My Parents Are Treating My Sister

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My parents intend to kick out my older sister and provide no support once she turns 18. This is not because of anything she’s done; it’s simply because she’ll be an adult who “needs to stand on her own two feet.” I didn’t think we were that kind of family. I’m worried for my sister and for myself, as the same fate awaits me in a couple of years. My sister said she’ll do her best to help me when my time comes, and that if she’s dead or doing badly, maybe our parents will learn from that. She’s already graduated high school via remote learning, but doesn’t drive and doesn’t have a steady job. Is there any sense in trying to talk my parents out of this? They otherwise act loving and supportive, and I am not convinced they will actually force either of us out if we drag our feet. But my sister is clearly distraught, and I want to help her. We have an aunt and uncle who might take her in, but my sister is not comfortable around our cousin, their son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

The Most Difficult Part of Raising a Daughter With Down Syndrome

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. I stared at the phone. It was just past 7 on a Wednesday morning—the first bell hadn’t even rung yet—and the school was already texting? This had to be really bad.
KIDS
Slate

On TikTok, Philosophy Is Getting Edgy … or at Least Concise

Welcome to Source Notes, a Future Tense column about the internet’s information ecosystem. In his 16th century fresco The School of Athens, Raphael sought to capture the essential spirit of philosophy. The artist depicts Plato as an old, gray, barefoot man beside his most famous student, Aristotle. The two Greek philosophers hold thick bound books as they walk together beneath a magnificent stone archway, discussing their very wise and very serious ideas.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

Schools 'lying' about grades for decades, alleges reporter

On the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today," host Tucker Carlson spoke with reporter Luke Rosiak about his new book "Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education." Rosiak told Carlson that while researching the book, he uncovered allegations that teachers in places like...
EDUCATION
Morning Sun

Family activities to get kids off the couch

Thanks to increasingly busy weekday schedules that have families running in different directions for work, school and extracurricular activities, weekends are an ideal time to recharge. Too often, however, family members retire to their respective rooms, devices in hand. Kommando Tech says people spend an average of three hours and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Husband Retired Early Without Saving Up—or Consulting Me

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both had great-paying full-time jobs our whole marriage (14 years now). Over six years ago, I set a goal for myself of becoming self-employed, and was successful after a lot of hard work. In 2019 I was able to quit my full-time job and work for myself, because my hobby/side gig was finally making more than my current job.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Sister Is Treating My Kids So Unfairly

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My younger sister “Kendra” holds a lot of resentment toward me. It’s understandable—I was the “golden child” who was routinely praised, pushed to achieve, and held up as the perfect kid, while she was scrutinized for her weight, pushed into beauty pageants and other appearance-focused pursuits, and not at all praised publicly. This pattern existed for our entire childhood and by the time we moved out of our house the damage was done.
KIDS
Motherly

This list of what a stay-at-home mom does in one day is truly astounding

Becoming a stay-at-home mom is not something that I took on lightly. When I was pregnant with my daughter, I was in a job that I wasn’t in love with (quite simply, it wasn’t writing) and I couldn’t imagine having to leave her all day every day. I decided that staying home was the best thing for both her and for me. I had built up a good amount of savings and paid down debt, so I knew that we would be able to swing it financially on just my husband’s income, at least for a while. Even though things have come a long way, there is still a stigma attached to being a stay-at-home mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kool AM

New Hampshire Parents, Here’s Why Your Kids Want Reverse Uno Cards

As a parent, sometimes it feels like elementary and middle school aged kids speak a completely different language. It seems like every day they are using some new slang phrase. Sometimes, I have to go online just to figure out what they mean. I am sure that our parents felt the same way when we were young, right?
KIDS
BBC

The teachers buying food for pupils and their families

Teacher Eilidh Mears spends every Monday evening in the Tesco store at Hermiston Gate in West Edinburgh, scouring the aisles for food to help families at her school. On average she puts about £200 worth of food in her trolley. It is made up mostly of items destined for...
ADVOCACY

