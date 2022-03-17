ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Combined one-hitter leads Barton Baseball to 11-0 victory in Salina

Six pitchers combined for a one-hitter Wednesday at Salina's Dean Evans Stadium leading the Barton Community College baseball team to a 11-0 game shortened seven inning victory over the junior varsity of Kansas...

Great Bend Post

Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season Wednesday, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago. Greinke also can make up to $2 million in performance bonuses, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not disclosed. The 38-year-old Greinke was the sixth overall pick of the Royals in the 2002 amateur draft, and he spent his first six seasons with the club, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

🎤Forward Ever: FHSU Dean Paul Adams

On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Fort Hays State University College of Education dean and. Anschutz Professor of Education and Professor of Physics Paul Adams.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season Wednesday, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago. Greinke also can make up to $2 million in...
MLB
Great Bend Post

Newly-turfed Great Bend Sports Complex already in high demand

The celebratory ribbon cutting was snipped in mid-February on the newly turfed Great Bend Sports Complex, and there is already a high demand to use the facility. Great Bend Recreation Commission Assistant Superintendent Chris Umphres mentioned a pair of high schools outside of the county reached out to schedule a regular-season game at Great Bend’s facility this spring. Umphres added the fields can be rented out, with the fee going to a supervisor’s cost.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

