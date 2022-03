Cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as its store count growth and marketing efforts started to gain traction. “We’d spent the year building toward finishing off very strong,” Ayr Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman told MarketWatch. “The operating systems, the procedures, the talent we hired, all of that came together along with our branding.”

