Rail passengers planning an Easter getaway are being warned of disruption as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million.The West Coast Main Line will be closed between London Euston and Milton Keynes over the entire four-day bank holiday weekend due to upgrades of the existing line and HS2 work.Avanti West Coast customers planning journeys between the capital and Scotland are being urged to travel either before Friday April 15 or after Monday April 18.We’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys in advanceAndrew Haines, Network RailSignalling work at Clapham Junction means no...

