Jamestown, NC

Healthy, tasty meal prep options are made right here in North Carolina

By Brad Jones
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Finding quick meals that are easy to prepare can be challenging.

Then making sure they’re healthy is even more difficult.

It sounds impossible, but a local company does it every day. Their solution to your meal prep woes is made right here in North Carolina.

You can visit Long Life Meal Prep online and see their menus and drop-off locations. Or you can visit them at 707-B West Main Street in Jamestown.

