We’ll be talking about that dunk for as long as they play this glorious celebration of sports called the NCAA Tournament. You know the one. It’s bookmarked in our brains forever. I’m talking about the dunk by Auburn’s Jabari Smith on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the Tigers’ 80-61 first-round victory against Jacksonville State. It’s the dunk where Smith became a March legend. It’s the play where Jacksonville State defender Brandon Huffman went to that Big Dance in the sky. It was the scene of a murder, and a proclamation.

