Ready to have your heart stolen? Meet Callie from Pets Alive! She’s a 1-year-old lab mix with a heart of gold. Callie is a little shy towards strangers, but once she gets to know you she'll shower you in love and devotion. It might take some time for her to get used to you, but it’ll pay off when you see her eyes light up and her tail starts to wag. Callie will stick to you like glue, so if you’re at home a lot, she will definitely keep you company. She can give your life the perfect mix of affection and fun!

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO