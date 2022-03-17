Man sought after American flag stolen from Murfreesboro thrift shop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify a man who stole an American flag from a Murfreesboro thrift store earlier this month.
The flag was stolen on March 7 at a Steered Straight Thrift Store location.La Vergne resident stabbed after finding burglars inside home
Murfreesboro police reported the man looked at the surveillance camera outside the store and Tried to move it out of view of the flagpole. A 15×25 foot flag, metal cable and clip valued around $1,500 was taken, according to Murfreesboro police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov .
