Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ March 2022

By CME Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OSns_0ehm1LRh00

CME USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In February 2022, Crude Palm Oil volume at CME Group totaled 16,319 lots (407,975 metric tons) and end-of-month open interest was 48,321 lots (1,208,025 metric tons).

Volume in the first three contract months was 6,460, which was about 40% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest in the first three contract months was 18,832, which was about 39% of the total open interest.

Source: CME Group

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Price and Volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,454.75 per metric ton at the end of February 2022, creating a $141.75 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-Day rolling volatility ranged from 30.1% to 53.5%, with an average of 35.2%.

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil Spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $116.04 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $152.20 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $36.16.

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** increased from $516.75 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $573.50 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $56.75.

Source: CME Group

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude oil palm, decreased from $127.00 per ton at the beginning of the month, to -$104.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$231.75.

Source: CME Group

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

Originally posted here...

Benzinga

