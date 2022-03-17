Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ March 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CME USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In February 2022, Crude Palm Oil volume at CME Group totaled 16,319 lots (407,975 metric tons) and end-of-month open interest was 48,321 lots (1,208,025 metric tons).

Volume in the first three contract months was 6,460, which was about 40% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest in the first three contract months was 18,832, which was about 39% of the total open interest.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Price and Volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,454.75 per metric ton at the end of February 2022, creating a $141.75 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-Day rolling volatility ranged from 30.1% to 53.5%, with an average of 35.2%.

Bean Oil – Palm Oil Spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $116.04 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $152.20 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $36.16.

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** increased from $516.75 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $573.50 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $56.75.

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude oil palm, decreased from $127.00 per ton at the beginning of the month, to -$104.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$231.75.

