Stealth BioTherapeutics Showcases New Nonclinical Data From Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program

An international team of researchers has found more evidence that a new gene therapy may help some people with hemophilia A. In their paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the group describes the characteristics of the clinical trial and provides data regarding the effectiveness of the therapy. Courtney Thornburg, with the Hemophilia and Thrombosis Treatment Center, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, has published an editorial piece in the same journal issue outlining the history of gene therapy development for hemophilia A and the work done by the team in this new effort.

