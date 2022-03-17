ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stealth BioTherapeutics Showcases New Nonclinical Data From Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO presented new data demonstrating the potential synergistic relationship between elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) animal model.

  • The data were presented at the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association and Clinical and Scientific Conference.
  • Mitochondrial dysfunction has been observed early in the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
  • It contributes to impaired energy homeostasis and inflammatory signaling in DMD.
  • As PMO efficacy has been shown to be energy-dependent, the study tested the hypothesis that improving mitochondrial function with the mitochondria-targeting elamipretide would enhance PMO efficacy.
  • Results from the 7-week study demonstrated that the combination of weekly PMO and daily elamipretide therapies produced more than double the mean level of dystrophin protein in muscles compared to PMO alone.
  • The data highlight the PMO/elamipretide combo therapy as a potential treatment for patients with DMD.
  • In December, Stealth Bio concluded the pre-IND meeting for the DMD development program, including aligning on Stealth's proposal to assess the progression of myocardial fibrosis as a surrogate endpoint for its planned clinical trial.
  • Price Action: MITO shares closed 11.1% at $0.64 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

