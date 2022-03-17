ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Looking for a spot to watch March Madness games? Bottleworks District hosting watch parties

By Lindsay Stone
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXbFB_0ehm0FBY00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is giving March Madness fans the chance to watch all the action at their annual ‘Bottleworks B-Ball Bash’.

Part of Carrollton Avenue will be blocked off to make room for 20-foot LED screens to watch the games!

There will be lawn games and beer trailers set up throughout the area.

Excitement building for Indy to host first, second round March Madness games

The free event is open to the public and event hosts, so it’s fun for the whole family.

“The enthusiasm for college basketball in central Indiana is unlike anything else,” said Ryan Hickey, director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “We certainly don’t shy away from a good party here at Bottleworks, so we want people to come down and have a good time.”

The Bottleworks B-ball Bash is happening Thursday through Sunday and it’s open noon to 9 p.m.

The Garage Food Hall will be open so fans can pop inside and find almost any kind of food they’re looking for!

