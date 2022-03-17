U mad, bro?: Steelers fans lob barbs back and forth over the Mitch Trubisky signing — and my opinions on it

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears in a preseason game on Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago.

I know, Steelers fans. You now love Mitch Trubisky. The very thought of him replacing Ben Roethlisberger would’ve turned your stomach two years ago.

But it’s easy to pretend you never thought that way now. In fact, let’s just say it. Getting Trubisky will work out better for the Pittsburgh Steelers than Aaron Rodgers ever could’ve, am I right?

The Steelers can fix him. Any problem he’s ever had was Matt Nagy’s fault. He’ll blossom once he gets baptized in the holy water of the Allegheny River.

Those four years of mediocrity in Chicago were an aberration. We’ll be blessed by the real Trubisky Train here in Pittsburgh.

And if anyone expressed any opinion to the contrary, they are a no-good, Stillers-hatin’, loudmouth contrarian.

Trust me. I know. Because I did exactly that. And you should’ve seen my Twitter feed and my inbox as a result.

Come to think of it, you can! That’s why we do “U mad, bro?” every week. And this week, it was pretty easy to fill.

This person is not a fan of my commentary on Trubisky.

Well, unless Trubisky is better in Pittsburgh than he was in Chicago, you’ll have plenty of chances to yawn in the fourth quarter of Steelers games next year.

This tweet comes from someone who thinks I was expecting too much of the Steelers’ plans at quarterback and feels that I should be happy with Trubisky.

I assume you mean free agency or trades, right? Like the one for Matthew Stafford? Weird that you didn’t “suggest” the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Bucs, though.

Hmmm. Is there a reason for that?

By the way, this guy sent this email before the Steelers ended up spending roughly $73 million in free agency after getting Trubisky. Who wants to wager that he’s endorsing the “swing for the fences” concept now?

Jeff thinks he’s got me all figured out.

Was I ranting when I said they’d be 8-8-1 last year and they were an overtime win in Week 18 away from it happening? Meanwhile, everybody else in the Pittsburgh media was telling you they’d have 11 wins.

Was that attention seeking? Or just painfully accurate?

I mentioned on Twitter that I felt Trubisky still gives the Steelers nothing better than the fourth best quarterback in the division. This guy tried to tell me that Trubisky is better than Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Jackson might be gone if he never engages in contract negotiations. Sure. That’s not exactly a hot take.

Jackson was eighth in the NFL in yards per attempt last year before his season-ending injury, by the way. And he has won an MVP award. Trubisky got pushed out of Chicago after his fourth year. So I guess you have been wrong.

“Inter Steelers” is taking it one step further.

I’m sorry. Did I miss the memo? Did the Steelers move from the AFC North to the USFL North? I may be confused. Which team is Paxtion Lynch on, again? Help me out.

This person didn’t like my analysis of AFC North QBs either.

What’s been the ratio of “playoff wins-to-seasons played” since the end of 2010? Because I’ve got it at 3:11.

Have you been here for that?

This guy is more on my side of the fence. He also thinks the QB depth chart is going to be too cluttered with a bunch of guys who’ll constantly put themselves in position for fans to call for one of the other guys — and for coaches to maybe listen.

And mailbox Q&A columns, too. Don’t forget about those.

My analogy was 1985 with David Woodley, Mark Malone and Scott Campbell. But, yeah. Your reference works, too.

Pittsburgh-born comedian Joe Bartnick understands where I’m coming from.

What was the old Sid Caesar line? “Comedy has to be based on truth. You take the truth and you put a little curlicue at the end.”

Speaking of using humor to tell the truth, someone on Twitter offers a visual aid.

OK. That’s not quite true. Maybe slightly too big of a curlicue. I’m pretty sure Trubisky is better than Rudolph. But it is at least “truth adjacent.”

To Bartnick’s point, Steven has a … um … less than gushy characterization of Trubisky. But I think he means it as a compliment.

Well, what does putting Trubisky out there say? Because, to me, “solid gap QB” doesn’t say “trying to win.”

At least not more than eight or nine games. Tops.

Finally, an email from Bill.

“Trubisky’s hand size is 9.5 inches. At least that’s better than Kenny Pickett.”

Indeed, Bill. That’s why he did such a good job holding that clipboard all year in Buffalo.

For the Steelers’ sake, let’s hope he’s not reduced to the same task behind Rudolph before the end of the year.

But if he is, I’m sure we’ll still be able to blame Nagy.